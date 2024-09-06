Everything to Know About NBC's 2024 Sunday Night Football Broadcast Team

The wait is over. Football is officially back, the NFL regular season has kicked off, and that means a new season of NBC's Sunday Night Football has landed, ready to give you months of exciting football coverage straight from primetime's number one show.

Entering its 19th year of broadcasting, with more than 300 games logged, Sunday Night Football remains the perfect way for football fans to close out their weekend, thanks to stellar production, great NFL action, and of course, a top-notch broadcast team calling the game. So, with a new season of SNF finally arriving, let's take a closer look at the team who'll be bringing you all the action.

Who's who on the Sunday Night Football broadcasting team

Mike Tirico - Play-by-Play

A TV journalist with more than three decades of national television experience, Mike Tirico has been a key member of the NBC Sports team since 2016, and has been a member of the SNF team since 2022, when he replaced the legendary Al Michaels. A veteran of shows like Sportscenter, Tirico brings a breadth of sports knowledge and an experienced eye to the play-by-play call, as well as a host's command to the entire SNF broadcast.

Cris Collinsworth - Color Commentary

Joining Tirico in the booth is veteran Sunday Night Football color man Cris Collinsworth. After spending the 1980s as an NFL wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, Collinsworth entered sports broadcasting, where he quickly became a valued NFL analyst. He brings more than 30 years of experience, including 15 with Sunday Night Football, to the booth, and has won 17 Sports Emmy Awards for his coverage.

Melissa Stark - Sideline Reporter

A veteran journalist with experience in investigative reporting, interviewing, and hosting, Melissa Stark returns to the sidelines for Sunday Night Football this year, where she'll interview players and coaches, report on key developments, and keep an eye on developing storylines throughout each game. With more than 25 years of national sports broadcasting experience including work at ESPN and the NFL Network, she knows football, and she knows how to get the story.

Terry McAulay - Rules Analyst

If there's ever a question about football rules or replay reviews, you'll hear Tirico and Collinsworth turn to Rules Analyst Terry McAulay, who knows a thing or two about how NFL officiating plays out. A former NFL official with 20 years of experience, McAulay served as referee for seven NFL conference championship games and three Super Bowls throughout his career. When he retired as an official, he entered broadcasting, and has been a member of the Sunday Night Football team since 2018.

Carrie Underwood - Theme Song Artist

And of course, no Sunday Night Football game would be complete without the opening theme music from eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood. Since 2013, she's brought "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" to SNF audiences, and she'll be back again this year with yet another season's worth of theme song intros.

Sunday Night Football is back, every Sunday evening throughout the regular season, live on NBC and Peacock.