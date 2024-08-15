The Starting Quarterbacks for Every NFL Team in the 2024 Season

Let's take a look at who's under center for each of the league's 32 teams this year in the NFL.

The NFL preseason is officially underway, which means in just a few short weeks the regular season will kick off with a special Thursday edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

Before that happens, every team will be spending every waking hour perfecting their rosters, playbooks, and strategies. They'll also be working to get key team leaders in place. That means choosing a starting quarterback, and while that decision is clear for some teams, for others it's a bit of a battle.

So, who will you be seeing under center for each major NFL team when the season starts? Let's take a quick look at the current quarterback situation for each of the NFL's 32 teams.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field after the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Arguably the best quarterback in the league right now, Patrick Mahomes will return to the lead the Chiefs in their bid to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. He remains the most exciting player in the league at his position, and he's the clear leader of his team. Now we just sit back and see if the Chiefs can make it happen.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball and looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

After earning league MVP honors, an All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl selection, and finishing just shy of a Super Bowl berth in the 2023 season, Lamar Jackson is back and ready to lead the Ravens on another campaign with the Big Game in their sights. No starter questions here. The only question is how far this version of the team will go.

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

Brock Purdy was a backup quarterback sensation in 2022, and then as the starter in 2023 he led the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl, where they came up short against the Chiefs. Now, firmly in the driver's seat of the 49ers' high-powered offense, he'll try to take his team back to the top of the NFC, and maybe reach the Big Game yet again.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

Thanks to some solid trading, the Chicago Bears found themselves with the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft, and they used it to pick up USC standout Caleb Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner looked like the complete quarterback package in college, so Williams' elevation to the starting job with the Bears felt like a foregone conclusion. Now it seems he will retain that position throughout the preseason and into the season opener.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

After an AFC Championship bid in 2021 and a Super Bowl run in 2022, Joe Burrow ended the 2023 campaign with the Bengals on the injured list, leaving him watching from the sidelines for much of the back half of the season. Now, he's back and ready to throw as the 2024 campaign begins, giving one of the league's best passers another chance at taking the Bengals all the way through the AFC playoffs.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Entering his seventh season in Buffalo, Josh Allen is still sitting atop a team that should be considered a major AFC contender, even if they've never quite been able to make it to the Big Game during his tenure. He's still got a cannon arm and a great rushing game, and he'll be starting once again for Buffalo when their season kicks off.

Denver Broncos - Undecided

There's a three-way quarterback battle underway in Denver, and while a clear frontrunner may be emerging, no starter has been named for the regular season. As the preseason goes on, the Broncos will be choosing between rookie Bo Nix (fresh out of Oregon), and the more experienced passers Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Nix seems like the frontrunner here, and he performed well in his preseason debut, but coach Sean Payton hasn't necessarily picked his offensive leader just yet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

Mayfield had something of a breakthrough last season with the Bucs, leading the team through a late-season rally and making the playoffs, where they managed to upset the defending NFC champs, the Eagles. Mayfield earned his very first Pro Bowl selection last season, which means all eyes will be on him this time around to see if he can repeat or even eclipse 2023's success in what will be his seventh NFL campaign.

Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson

After signing a major deal to join the Browns, Deshaun Watson's 2023 season was cut short due to injury. While backup Jameis Winston (a newcomer to the Browns) is certainly standing by, it looks like Watson is ready to start again and see what he can do with a full season, provided he stays healthy throughout the 2024 campaign.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert came into the offseason as the clear leader of the Chargers offense, entering his fifth season in the league and his fifth with the team. Unfortunately, a foot injury during training camp has temporarily sidelined Herbert, leaving him in a walking boot for the first half of August. That boot is due to come off any day now, but it's still not clear if Herbert will play any preseason games with the team. The goal is, of course, to have him ready for the regular season opener, but in the meantime, backups Easton Stick, Max Duggan, and Luis Perez are getting reps in and making their cases. Time will tell if Herbert starts as planned, or if one of his backups will get the call to lead the team's opener.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

One of the most exciting rookie prospects of the 2023 season, Anthony Richardson's first year in the NFL was plagued by injuries which eventually sidelined him for much of the year. That means that 2024 stands to hopefully become his first full season starting for the Colts, and we'll get to see what he can bring to the team after months of recovery.

Washington Commanders - Undecided

The Commanders have something of a quarterback duel going on in their preseason roster. Their rookie star, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, started the team's preseason opener, which puts him in the prime position for the starting job for the moment. But he's not alone. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, a former Heisman winner himself, is showing that he's still got chops, so it'll be interesting to see if the Commanders go with experience or fresh blood going into the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles and runs with the ball during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is so set as the Cowboys starter that he typically doesn't play in preseason games, and during the 2024 preseason opener he was sidelined due to some ankle soreness. But while you might not see him on the field much in August, he's still the team's designated starter for September, provided his ankle cooperates. In the meantime, you can watch his backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance get in plenty of snaps.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Getty Images

After a 2022 season plagued with injury issues, Tagovailoa rebounded big time in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl selection and emerging as the league's passing yardage leader while leading one of the most dynamic offenses in recent memory. He'll be back under center for the Dolphins for his fifth season this year.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Entering his fifth season with the Eagles, Jalen Hurts is the clear starter, the clear leader of his offense, and a major player when it comes to playoff contenders. There have been some personnel changes around him this year, most notably the loss of his center, Jason Kelce, so it'll be interesting to see how the Eagles offense reshapes, and how far Hurts can take his team.

Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins

The Falcons made big moves to sign Cousins, a veteran of both the Commanders and the Vikings, during the offseason, and now it looks like they're counting on his experience to carry the offense forward into 2024. Cousins is the clear starter right now, but if the Falcons run into trouble, they've got rookie Michael Penix Jr., fresh from a National Championship bid at Washington, waiting in the wings.

New York Giants - Daniel Jones

Though backup Tommy DeVito became something of a sensation in the 2023 season while starter Daniel Jones was out with an injury, it looks like Jones will be back in the driver's seat for the 2024 season. DeVito's still on the roster, and he's jockeying for position with fellow backup Drew Lock, but for the moment, Jones is the guy for the Giants' 2024 campaign.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After an injury-plagued 2023 season that still saw him throw for more than 4,000 yards, Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence is back with a big contract extension and something to prove. He's long been one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in the league, and now he's hoping to translate into an improvement on the Jaguars' 2022 postseason bid.

New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers

After a blockbuster move from the Packers to the Jets for the 2023 season, four-time NFL MVP Rodgers went down on his very first drive with the team last year with a torn Achilles, hitting pause on the fervor that surrounded his arrival. Now, Rodgers is all healed up and ready to go, and while you might see backup Tyrod Taylor getting more snaps in the preseason, it looks like Rodgers is ready to start again.

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

One of the most exciting storylines of the 2023 season was the rise of the Detroit Lions to serious Super Bowl contention. A big part of that was quarterback Jared Goff, and now Goff and the Lions are back to try and finish the job. Can they make it to the Big Game this year? We'll find out in the coming months.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

The Packers had big shoes to fill when Aaron Rodgers left the squad, but Jordan Love has stepped up in all the right ways. After a very solid run last season, Love has become the franchise leader the Packers need, and all that's left to find out is how far he can take them this time around.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball for yardage during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

University of Alabama alum Bryce Young struggled mightily in his rookie season with the Panthers, something many pundits attributed to a lack of support around him as well as his own rookie inexperience. Now, the Panthers offense is reshaping, and Young knows what it feels like to be knocked down by the league. Can he get back up and make his sophomore outing a memorable one?

New England Patriots - Undecided

The Patriots are still trying to nail down a clear starting QB, and they're choosing between a veteran and a newcomer. Right now, longtime league journeyman Jacoby Brissett, in his eighth NFL season, is looking like the favorite, but the competition is not over. Rookie Drake Maye, fresh off an exciting tenure at North Carolina, was selected third overall in the NFL Draft this year, and he's definitely going to be making his case throughout the preseason.

Las Vegas Raiders - Undecided

We've got a two-way showdown for the quarterback position in Vegas, as another relative newcomer faces off against an experienced player coming off a celebrated 2023 season. Aidan O'Connell started 10 games for the Raiders in his rookie season last year, taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, and while he might seem like the clear starter, he has some competition. Gardner Minshew joined the Raiders this offseason after a run with the Colts (taking over for Anthony Richardson) in 2023 that earned him a Pro Bowl selection. Entering his sixth year in the league, Minshew could be a source of stability for the Raiders, but right now it feels like O'Connell's job to lose.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

After years of solid play in Detroit, Matthew Stafford moved to the Rams and promptly won a Super Bowl. He hasn't been able to repeat that success just yet, but he's coming off a Pro Bowl season that saw a brief postseason run for the team, so he's obviously still got something in the tank. We'll see how the veteran fares in 2024.

New Orleans Saints - Derek Carr

While backups Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler did some impressive work in the Saints' preseason opener, for the moment it looks like the starter is still the veteran, Derek Carr, now in his second season with the Saints after years with the Raiders. Carr had some injury issues last season, but he still managed to play all 17 games. Now, we get to see if he stays healthy for a better campaign this year.

Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith

Geno Smith's performance in Seattle has earned him two straight Pro Bowl appearances and a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022. He's an accurate passer and a veteran presence, and right now he's secure enough in the starting job that he didn't play in the team's preseason opener. All signs point to Smith continuing to lead the team, but backup Sam Howell, in his first season in Seattle, is definitely going to use the preseason to show his stuff.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Undecided

There's an interesting situation brewing in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers managed to acquire both veteran superstar Russell Wilson from the Broncos and promising up-and-comer Justin Fields from the Bears during the offseason. That means a quarterback battle is underway for the Steelers, and while Wilson's experience and pedigree certainly gives him the edge, it'll also be interesting to keep watching what Fields can do with the Steelers offense around him. Right now the situation is leaning in Wilson's favor, but anything could happen.

Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud poses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

No surprise here. C.J. Stroud is coming off a blockbuster rookie season that saw him lead the Texans to the playoffs and earn Rookie of the Year honors, so he's the clear leader of this offense as we head into 2024. It'll be very interesting to see how he fares in his sophomore season after such a solid start in the league.

Tennessee Titans - Will Levis

After starting nine games in his rookie season with the Titans in 2023 when former starter Ryan Tannehill was sidelined due to injury, Will Levis has been named the clear starter for the Titans' 2024 campaign, setting up a new era for the team that will hopefully produce results. The biggest QB battle in Tennessee right now isn't who will start for the Titans, but who will be the designated backup, as Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis battle it out for the number two spot on the depth chart.

Minnesota Vikings - Sam Darnold

The Vikings thought they had their quarterback situation sorted when they drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, fresh off a national championship, earlier this year. McCarthy looked good in his first preseason game, but unfortunately suffered a torn meniscus during that game and will reportedly miss the entire 2024 season due to surgery and rehab. That means backup Sam Darnold, in his his seventh NFL season and first with the Vikings, will step up as the team's starter when the season begins.

The NFL Season kicks of Thursday, September 5 with Chiefs vs. Ravens on NBC and Peacock.