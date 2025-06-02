Which Teams Made the NBA Finals in 2025? A Quick Guide to the Championship Series

It's NBA Finals time, so let's take a closer look at the teams that made it all the way to the championship.

We've finally come to the end of another NBA season, the last before the NBA makes its triumphant return to NBC next season. We've been through several rounds of playoffs, a few instant classic games, and now it's time for the 2025 NBA Finals, pitting the Eastern and Western Conference Champions against each other for a shot at the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

It's been a long and eventful postseason, full of upset wins and dominant showcases for some of the league's top talent, and beginning June 5, it all comes to down to a best of 7 matchup between the two remaining teams. So, with the Finals on the horizon, let's take a closer look at the contenders.

Who made the NBA Finals in 2025? The Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.

In the Western Conference, we've got a case of destiny fulfilled, as the team everyone expected to be the dominant force came out on top. After finishing the regular season as the top team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder ran through their playoff competition, shutting out the Memphis Grizzlies with a 4-0 series win, then defeating the Denver Nuggets with a decisive Game 7 performance, before heading to the Western Conference Finals to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a lot of talent on Minnesota's side, the Timberwolves just couldn't hang with the Thunder, who won the series 4-1, giving them a few days to sit back and watch while the East finished up their finals. They finished the season with the best record in the NBA, they've got loads of young talent, and they seem ready for this moment.

Over in the Eastern Conference, things got a little more unpredictable. The two most dominant forces in the conference by quite a margin, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, were eliminated in the semifinals, setting up a Conference Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, the third and fourth-best teams in the conference, respectfully. Both teams were looking for Finals appearances after long droughts, but it seemed from the beginning that Indiana had the upper hand, winning two games in New York before heading to their home court. Despite a hard fight from the Knicks, who worked hard to stay in the series after dropping the first three games, the Pacers won the series in 6, earning their first NBA Finals spot in 25 years.

Who are the key players in the 2025 NBA Finals?

Andrew Nembhard #2 and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center on March 29, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: William Purnell/Getty Images

Though both the Pacers and the Thunder are packed with talent, each squad has two players who stand out as clear stars. For the Thunder, that includes 2025 MVP and Western Conference Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and star center Chet Holmgren. For the Pacers, it's clutch player and two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, and 2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam.

But don't ignore the rest of these squads. The Thunder are also bringing major talent in the form of Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort, among others, while the Pacers squad also includes Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and more.

By virtue of their record, and the presence of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are favored to win the series, but don't count out the Pacers. They upset the Cavaliers and the Knicks, and they've developed a reputation for clutch victories.

When are the 2025 NBA Finals? The Finals kick off with Game 1 on June 5, and continue on June 8, June 11, and June 13. If Games 5, 6, and 7 are necessary, they'll be held on June 16, 19, and 22.

The NBA returns to NBC this October, with games every single week and the debut of Sunday Night Basketball later in the season.