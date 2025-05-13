Who Could Win the 2025 Preakness Stakes? The Latest Odds

Jimmy Highlights His Favorite Horses in the Kentucky Derby with Puppies in Partnership with Ford

Jimmy Highlights His Favorite Horses in the Kentucky Derby with Puppies in Partnership with Ford

One of the biggest and most historic horse racing events in the world is coming down the stretch, the Preakness Stakes, one of 10 races running on the NBC family over the weekend, live from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland -- the final weekend of racing at the prestigious course before its demolished for redevelopment (the 2026 Preakness will actually be run at nearby Laurel Park while construction is underway).

Of course, you know what big horse racing events mean, right? Big betting opportunities. So with the plenty of action to be had when the $2 million "Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown" runs Saturday, May 17, here's the latest odds as to who's the best bet to win.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 150th Preakness Stakes on NBC & Peacock

What are the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds?

Gary Stevens celebrates atop of Oxbow #6 after crossing the finish line to win the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Though just nine Thoroughbreds are competing, the 150th Preakness Stakes field is loaded with talent, including 2025 Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism, who was today's morning-line favorite at 8-5 odds to win the whole thing. Other featured horses include 2025 Arkansas Derby winner Sandman (4-1), 2025 Hot Springs Stakes winner Clever Again (5-1), and 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes runner-up River Thames (9-2).

Per NBC Sports, here's the full morning-line odds for the entire 2025 Preakness Stakes field, arranged by post position:

#1 Goal Oriented (6-1)

Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Bob Baffert

#2 Journalism (8-5)

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

#3 American Promise (15-1)

Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

#4 Heart of Honor (12-1)

Jockey: Saffie Osborne | Trainer: Jamie A. Osborne

#5 Pay Billy (20-1)

Jockey: Raul Mena | Trainer: Michael E. Gorham

#6 River Thames (9-2)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

#7 Sandman (4-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Mark E. Casse

#8 Clever Again (5-1)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

#9 Gosger (20-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

The field crosses the finish line during a turf race ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

What is the Preakness Stakes? The Preakness Stakes takes place on Armed Forces Day, every third Saturday in May – two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes.This year marks the race's 150th running.

Fun fact: Having first been run in 1873, the Preakness Stakes is actually two years older than the Kentucky Derby/Kentucky Oaks, even though those sister races are considered America’s longest continuously held major sporting event (the Preakness has taken some hiatuses over the years).

RELATED: The History of the Kentucky Derby, America's Longest Continuously Held Sporting Event

Fun fact #2: With a blistering time of 1:53.0, the venerable Triple Crown winner Secretariat set the Preakness record around the 1+3⁄16 mile (9.5 furlongs) track at Pimlico Race Course in 1973.

How to Watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes

Peacock kicks off Preakness Weekend coverage at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 16 with three races, headlined by the fillies-only Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Preakness Day coverage picks up the following day, Saturday, May 17, and features seven races, beginning on CNBC before heading over to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. Post time for the actual Preakness Stakes is set for 7:01 p.m.

For all the latest odds and news, check out NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.