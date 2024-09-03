Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens in 2024 NFL Kickoff on Thursday Night

The NFL season is officially upon us, and we've got the details for the first game of the year.

The NFL season is officially here. The preseason is over, the rosters are set, and the first game of the 2024 regular season is set to kick off this Thursday night on NBC and Peacock.

The season opener this year is a big matchup, featuring two teams that have a definite shot at Super Bowl glory, and one team that's trying to do what no other NFL franchise has ever achieved. So, with the season kickoff in our sights, let's take a closer look at the opening matchup.

Who's playing in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game? The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens play in the first game of the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Catch it all on NBC and Peacock.

This year's season-launching NFL matchup will be between two teams who faced each other in a key matchup near the end of last season: The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Both major AFC powers, the Ravens and the Chiefs last squared off in the AFC title game, where the Chiefs managed to overpower the Ravens to secure their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Now, it's a brand new season, both teams have made some changes, and both franchises are hoping for yet another major playoff run. This could very well be a preview of yet another big playoff matchup later in the year, so you'll definitely want to tune in to see what both teams look like in the season opener.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens dives into the endzone past the tackle of Michael Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

When is the Chiefs vs. Ravens game on Thursday? The Chiefs and Ravens kickoff on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET. on NBC and Peacock.

The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game will air during a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. The action kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What to expect from Chiefs vs. Ravens

Both Baltimore and Kansas City are coming into the 2024 season with high expectations. Baltimore, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and a solid defense, made it all the way to the AFC title game last season in a campaign that saw Jackson win his second league MVP award in four years. The only thing that halted the team's Super Bowl run was, of course, Kansas City, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That means this is a rematch with a lot of emotional impact still rippling through it, particularly since the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers for a second straight Super Bowl title. The Chiefs, after losing all three of their preseason games this year, will be out to make a statement, to prove that their goal of becoming the first team to ever threepeat the Super Bowl is not a pipe dream. The Ravens, buoyed by new talent including running back Derrick Henry, will be looking to make a statement of their own on the Chiefs' home turf, stalling Kansas City's momentum before it even gets a chance to build.

Both teams are talented, both teams have something to prove, and both know they've got a huge spotlight on them in the very first game of the NFL season. Expect fireworks on NBC and Peacock, and tune in every weekend for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock all season long.