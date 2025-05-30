Is there a new Dateline on tonight, May 30, 2025?

No, Dateline is not new tonight. But you can still watch your favorite correspondents in action as NBC will be airing a Dateline rerun on Friday night.

On May 30, “Losing Faith” from Dateline Season 32 airs at 9/8c on NBC. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, the episode investigates the 2020 murder of Jamie Faith, “who was brazenly gunned down while he and his wife were taking their dog for her morning walk outside their Dallas home,” the logline reads.

Throughout the episode, Mankiewicz speaks with many key figures including detectives, a local reporter, a federal prosecutor, as well as family and friends. Chris Walton, a homicide detective, explains in a preview for the episode that Faith had been “shot three times in the head, three times in the chest, and one time in the groin.”

“That does not feel like a robbery. That feels like something else,” Mankiewicz tells Walton in the preview, which also notes the case takes “a dramatic twist.”

“Who would have wanted Jamie dead, and why?” the logline reads. “It’s a tale of deceit, betrayal and lost love.”