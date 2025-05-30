Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (May 30, 2025)
Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz reports on a case that takes a "dramatic twist."
Friday nights on NBC mean an episode of Dateline is headed our way. From shocking murders to mysterious disappearances, the team of correspondents continues to put a spotlight on some of the most puzzling true crime stories out there.
Read on to find out what’s in store for Dateline tonight on NBC.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, May 30, 2025?
No, Dateline is not new tonight. But you can still watch your favorite correspondents in action as NBC will be airing a Dateline rerun on Friday night.
On May 30, “Losing Faith” from Dateline Season 32 airs at 9/8c on NBC. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, the episode investigates the 2020 murder of Jamie Faith, “who was brazenly gunned down while he and his wife were taking their dog for her morning walk outside their Dallas home,” the logline reads.
Throughout the episode, Mankiewicz speaks with many key figures including detectives, a local reporter, a federal prosecutor, as well as family and friends. Chris Walton, a homicide detective, explains in a preview for the episode that Faith had been “shot three times in the head, three times in the chest, and one time in the groin.”
“That does not feel like a robbery. That feels like something else,” Mankiewicz tells Walton in the preview, which also notes the case takes “a dramatic twist.”
“Who would have wanted Jamie dead, and why?” the logline reads. “It’s a tale of deceit, betrayal and lost love.”
RELATED: Young West Virginia Dad's Mysterious Death Reveals "Sordid Tale Full of Secrets and Betrayal"
How can I watch Dateline?
This week’s episode of Dateline — “Losing Faith” (Season 32, Episode 1) — airs on Friday, May 30, at 9/8c on NBC.
You can also catch an episode of Dateline on Saturday night this week. Reported by Andrea Canning, “Return to the Landing,” from Dateline Season 29 airs on May 31 at 10/9c on NBC.
“On December 18, 2013, 20-year-old Heather Elvis disappeared in Horry County, South Carolina. More than five years later, a husband and wife were each convicted in separate trials of kidnapping and conspiring to kidnap Heather,” the episode’s logline reads.
RELATED: Former Student Reveals “Peculiar” Text from Bryan Kohberger, Accused University of Idaho Killer
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can watch hundreds of past Dateline episodes on Peacock, where you can also find every previously aired episode from the newest season.
Most recently, Dateline reported on the ongoing trials of Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022. Both reports from Dateline Season 33 are available to stream right now on Peacock.
RELATED: Young Tennessee Woman "Mysteriously Vanishes," Out-of-Character Racy Photo Posted: "Something's Wrong"
For even more Dateline, be sure to sign up for the show’s official newsletter to get the latest updates and listen to the Dateline NBC podcast every week.