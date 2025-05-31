Find out which episode of Saturday Night Live is airing this weekend.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 31, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

On May 17, Scarlett Johansson became the woman who's hosted Saturday Night Live the most, logging her seventh time headlining the show alongside Musical Guest Bad Bunny. In addition to starring in two sketches with the superstar singer and rapper, Johansson also got her revenge on Micheal Che for his off-color Christmas joke swap remark at her expense, joining him and her husband Colin Jost at the "Weekend Update" desk.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

"I'm just lashing out because I'm jealous," Che told Johansson, before adding a few more jaw-dropping admissions penned by Jost. The Jurassic World Rebirth star's episode was the third in a run of strong outings from Jack Black, who returned to the Studio 8H for the first time in 20 years, followed by Jon Hamm, who (like Johansson) also appeared in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson's SNL Sketches and Monologue from May 17

Speaking of which: Mark your calendar for Sunday, June 8, because NBC is re-broadcasting the three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 7:30 ET/PT.

The TV event, which originally broadcast live on February 16, welcomed back nearly every living cast member, former Host, and friend of the show in a night full of laughter and music. It united Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and Will Ferrell in a new Dooneese sketch, provided an opportunity for Eddie Murphy to flex a VERY solid Tracy Morgan impression, and let Debbie Downer play bartender to Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, and Robert De Niro. Spotting stars in the celebrity-packed studio audience between sketches is all part of the fun, too.

Read on below for details on SNL's May 31 episode.

Is SNL new tonight, May 31, 2025? No. The Season 50 season finale aired on May 17 with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny.

RELATED: Watch Lady Gaga's SNL Monologue and Sketches from March 8, 2025

Host and musical guest Lady Gaga during her Saturday Night Live promo on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Who's the Host of Saturday Night Live on May 31? NBC is re-airing the March 8 episode featuring Lady Gaga as both Host and Musical Guest.

RELATED: SNL's "Real Housewives of Sante Fe" Sizzle (and So Do Their Fajitas)