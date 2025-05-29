Catch up with Benson and the squad by streaming Law & Order: SVU during the show's summer hiatus.

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has come to a climactic end, and viewers are already counting down the days until Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad return with new episodes.

As Law & Order and One Chicago go into their summer hiatus, fans of Dick Wolf's thrills and chills are finding themselves rewatching the favorites. Benson and her squad didn't have much time to rest this season. Along the way, we met squad room newbies, tracked several high-stakes criminal chases, navigated some white-knuckled courtroom showdowns, and remained on the edge of our seats thanks to the endless drama that made our hearts go Dun Dun. It's all in a day's work for Benson, who never fails to entertain on her unending quest for justice.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU, below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 29, 2025? No, Law & Order: SVU is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus following the gripping finales this month. But that doesn't mean we're in any shortage of SVU thrills and chills. During the hiatus, you can stream episodes of SVU on Peacock.

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? Law & Order Season 27 is set to premiere in Fall 2025 and is expected to occupy its typical time slot on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

