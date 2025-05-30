What Time Does Lester Holt's Final NBC Nightly News Broadcast Start? (May 30, 2025)

May 30 marks the final time viewers will see Lester Holt behind the NBC Nightly News anchor desk.

How to Watch Watch NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt nightly at 6:30/5:30C on NBC and Peacock.

Here's everything you should know about how to tune in:

What time is Lester Holt's final NBC Nightly News broadcast? (May 30, 2025)

Holt's final Nightly News broadcast begins Friday, May 30 at 6:30/5:30c on NBC and will also be streamed live on Peacock.

Although Holt is leaving his post at the Nightly News desk, he will stay with the NBC family and focus full-time on Dateline moving forward.

RELATED: Meet the Dateline Hosts, Anchors, and Cast

"I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about," Holt wrote in his official statement on February 24. "I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

The award-winning journalist will be replaced on Nightly News by Tom Llamas beginning June 2, 2025.

Lester Holt appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 5. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Lester Holt looks back on his Nightly News career on TODAY

"I have the opportunity to continue on and take a bigger role at Dateline — I've obviously been hosting Dateline for many years, but long-form [journalism] is something I really wanted to get my teeth into," Holt told TODAY. "It's a different set of news muscles. The time just seemed to be right. You hit a certain age and you start kinda thinking, 'What's the back part of my career gonna look like?' and I've been having that conversation with myself and those close to me for a couple of years now."

When TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin asked Holt what he'd miss most about NBC Nightly News, the legendary broadcaster had the perfect answer.

RELATED: Lester Holt’s Sons Stefan & Cameron Look So Much Like Him: "Carbon Copies"

"I'm going to miss the crazy deadline pressure of day-to-day television," he confessed. "You guys deal with that every day… I'm going to miss that energy of the breaking news and the running to the airport and things that make me crazy, too, but also that kind of energize you."

Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock to keep up with Lester Holt's latest stories.