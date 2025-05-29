Catch Up with Bash, Theo, June and Mags to Get Ready for Season 4 | Transplant | NBC

Bash and Mags get into "a friendly competition" in the newest episode of Transplant, airing tonight on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Transplant on Tonight? (May 29, 2025)

After a double-episode premiere event, it’s clear Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) and the rest of the medical staff at York Memorial Hospital will continue to have their hands full throughout Transplant Season 4.

The fourth and final season of NBC’s Canadian medical drama premiered on May 22 with two action-packed episodes. Episode 1, “Crete,” reveals that June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) is now a fully qualified surgeon as Bash and Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) work together to save a man and woman who were found in the woods. The second episode, “Sinkhole,” was equally intense as Bash makes a fearless move to help save a trapped pedestrian.

“So early in the season we’re doing different things,” Haq shared in a May 2025 interview with Give Me My Remote. “I felt spoiled, it was like a victory lap.”

Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) and Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) appear on Transplant Season 4 Episode 1 “Crete”. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Before Haq first landed the role of Bash, a brilliant ER doctor who fled Syria with his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), the Canadian star had considered studying neuroscience before ultimately deciding to pursue acting. As Transplant was in its early stages, Haq was first hired as cultural consultant and told show creator Joseph Kay he wanted to play the lead role in the drama that also aired on CTV.

“I told him immediately I wanted the part but that was just me shooting my shot," Haq recalled in a 2022 interview with The American Bazaar . "When he pitched the show to CTV they loved it and asked if he’d considered anyone as the lead and he named me. They liked it. That was it."

Now airing its final season on NBC, Haq told the Toronto Star in a January 2024 interview that he’s “tremendously proud of the story.”

So what’s in store for Transplant tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, May 29, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode from Transplant Season 4 airs tonight, May 29, at 8/7c on NBC. The synopsis for Transplant Season 4, Episode 3 (“Home”) reads: “Bash and Mags have a friendly competition at work and a man with superhero ideation crash lands into the Emergency Department.”

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? You can watch new episodes of Transplant Season 4 on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) appears on Transplant Season 4 Episode 1 “Crete”. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV