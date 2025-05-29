Chicago Med, Fire, P.D. Streaming Service: Where to Watch Online

Your favorite One Chicago shows just wrapped up their latest seasons, but that doesn't mean you have to stop watching Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. any time soon.

Here's everything you need to know about how to catch up on past episodes of these beloved shows:

Where to stream Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. online

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 22 "Vows". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

The One Chicago season finales were full of twists, turns, and one especially memorable wedding that was years in the making.

"It's really fun," showrunner Gwen Sigan said of bringing the highly-anticipated Burgess-Ruzek wedding to life on P.D. "It felt like we were planning a real one."

As any longtime viewer knows, waiting until the fall for new seasons of One Chicago is the hardest part of the fandom. Thankfully, you can catch up on all past episodes and seasons of Med, Fire, and P.D. by logging on to Peacock. Are you looking for details about Chicago Med's streaming services? Are you captivated by the latest developments at Firehouse 51? Or the action on P.D.? All these questions have one answer: Peacock, your streaming destination for all things One Chicago!

Re-watching past episodes — especially the franchise's trademark crossover events — is an effective way of getting your Chicagos fix before new episodes start. You never know what details you'll pick up on when you watch episodes again.

When will new One Chicago episodes air on NBC?

Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Season 11 of Med, Season 14 of Fire, and Season 13 of P.D. will premiere in fall 2025 on NBC, occupying their usual time slots on Wednesdays, beginning at 8/7c.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," franchise creator Dick Wolf told Tell Tale TV in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

"Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: We are a family," P.D. actor Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

