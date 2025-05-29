A Cooking Competition Like No Other | Yes, Chef! | NBC

Season 24 of Law & Order was a wild ride, and now fans will have to wait for the new season.

From intense squad room squabbles to thrilling courtroom showdowns, Season 24 of Law & Order delivered the chills. Whether it's a grueling murder scene or a high-stakes criminal chase, the 27th Precinct never fails to go above and beyond to get their perp, and viewers never tire of the procedural action.

"We have a terrific cast. So I'm just really excited. The writers get excited to find compelling stories for these guys," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid said in a September 2024 interview. "We're trying to dig a little deeper into the character stuff this year than maybe previous years. It's still a Dick Wolf, muscular, procedural, focused on topical stories and ethical and moral dilemmas. But I'd say, at the same time, we're trying to just dig a little bit deeper into the personal lives of our regulars and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives and vice versa."

Find out where and when to watch Law & Order episodes, below.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 14. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 29, 2025? No, Law & Order is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus following the gripping finales this season.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order return? Season 25 of Law & Order is set to premiere in Fall 2025 and is expected to occupy its typical time slot on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

