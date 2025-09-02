The Paper Creator Greg Daniels on How Ned Differs from The Office's Michael Scott

Twelve years after the employees at Scranton's Dunder Mifflin Paper Company branch left the building in The Office finale, co-creator Greg Daniels has returned to the series' universe alongside showrunner Michael Koman (co-creator of Nathan for You) for Peacock's 10-episode series The Paper.

Told in The Office's mock-documentary, single-camera style, Daniels and Koman have brought back the same omnipresent film crew to capture the everyday challenges of the underdog team keeping historic (and fictional) Toledo newspaper The Truth Teller afloat.

Idealistic yet green editor-in-chief Ned Sampson played by Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, heads up the The Truth Teller newsroom. And while The Paper might have a look and vibe that's similar to The Office, Daniels told NBC Insider that it was never their intention to repeat the alchemy of his prior NBC hit, because "You can't redo something that is so classic."

RELATED: Meet The Paper Cast and Its Guest Stars

Instead, they chose a spin-off concept in which the two shows exist in the same storytelling universe.

"The thought behind [this] is that the same [documentary] crew is excited to tell a new story, and that works for us, because we're like that crew," Daniels, who also directed the pilot episode, said. "It makes sense that we're not repeating characters and story elements, because the crew would be like, "Eh, we did that in the other documentary!"

Ned Sampson may be more Leslie Knope than Michael Scott

Esmeralda ( Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

One of The Paper's biggest differences is how its central boss character, Ned Sampson, functions. In terms of his optimistic ambition, Ned's far more in alignment with Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) than the clueless Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from The Office.

Koman told NBC Insider that when it came to positioning Ned as a character, they tended to farm the comedy out more amongst the ensemble cast.

"But I do think that Ned carries a lot of comedy," Koman assessed. "As we continued to film, we found these different moves of Domhnall's that were great, and that just kind of came as he kept exploring the character."

RELATED: The Paper Star Domhnall Gleeson's TV & Movie Roles from Harry Potter to About Time

"Yeah, he's weird," Daniels chimed in about Ned. "He's like a prissy little weirdo that has a lot of rules for himself. It's different from Michael Scott, but there's a lot of things that he does that is irritating to other people."

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Because of Ned sometimes being competent and sometimes not, Daniels said they had a lot more fun with the characters reacting straight to camera on The Paper. And Ned does it more than Michael Scott ever did.

"Like, everybody would react to Michael, but here, sometimes they react to Ned. And sometimes Ned's reacting to them, because they don't really know what they're doing, and he's got to try and accomplish something with this crew that's less than ideal."

RELATED: Here's What Happened to Oscar in The Office Finale

Also, Koman thinks audiences will find that Ned's faults unfold more over the course of the series. "He is good hearted but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a lot of flaws," he teased. "And the flaws are really the important thing in a character."

The Paper drops all 10 episodes on Thursday, Sept 4, exclusively on Peacock.