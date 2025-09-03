Why Are the NFL's Dallas Cowboys Called America's Team? The Nickname, Explained

Whether you agree with it or not, the Dallas Cowboys are still "America's Team."

For decades now, the Dallas Cowboys have been known far and wide as "America's Team." And while America usually likes a Super Bowl winner, and the Cowboys haven't been that at the end of the NFL season for... well, a while now, they're still very much considered "America's Team." But why?

With the Cowboys visiting the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025 NFL season this Thursday night, let's take a closer look at how the Cowboys first became "America's Team," and why the nickname is still very much being used today.

When did the Dallas Cowboys first get called "America's Team"? The origin of the nickname "America's Team" goes all the way back to 1978, when NFL Films producer Bob Ryan used the term to describe the team for a highlight video.

According to the Bleacher Report, after the Cowboys won the 1978 Super Bowl over the Denver Broncos, the NFL Films team noticed there seemed to be just as many Cowboys fans at Dallas road games as there were fans of the home team. So when it came time to create the Cowboy's highlight package for the '78 season, Ryan wrote these now famous lines, as narrated by the legendary voice of NFL films, John Facenda: "The Cowboys are the Notre Dame of professional football. No matter where they play, their fans are there to greet them. Their faces are recognized by fans all across this country. The sum total of their stars are a galaxy. They are the Dallas Cowboys... America’s Team."

Of course, at the time, the Cowboys were only a year removed from winning it all. And NFL free agency wasn't really a thing, so the team was able to retain continuity year after year. And by that point, they had put together one of the most famous and ferocious rosters in the game, including quarterback Roger Staubach, wide receivers Drew Pearson and Tony Hill, tight end Billy Joe Dupree, running back Tony Dorsett, as well as the celebrated "Doomsday Defense" featuring the likes of Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Harvey Martin, and Randy White.

So with the team's history of success, and the recognizable faces bringing it week after week, the nickname stuck. And it continued to stick, particularly with the team's continued success throughout the '70s, '80s, and especially the '90s, thanks to three Super Bowl championships care of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and company.

So why are the Dallas Cowboys still called "America's Team"?

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Whether or not the Dallas Cowboys should still be considered "America's Team" depends on who you ask. For those who think America's Team ought to be a winning team, the Cowboys haven't exactly held up their end of the bargain lately. Not only have they not won a Super Bowl since 1995, they haven't actually played in one since then. And while they've fielded playoff teams in this decade, last season's 7-10 showing was particularly disappointing.

But when it comes to finances, the Cowboys are definitely winning. According to Yahoo Sports, "By all accounts, Dallas is the most valuable franchise in American sports." While the exact number changes depending on who you ask, the team is valued between $10 and $13 billion! Whatever the exact valuation, the math makes the Cowboys the most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth more than the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Yankees, and the New York Knicks.

So in the money department, which is traditionally a pretty good "American" benchmark, the Cowboys are every bit "America's Team." And the Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones, is very much winning, considering he initially paid just $140 million for the team back in 1989.

See if "America's Team" can get back to their winning ways on the field this season when the NFL returns for a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football, featuring Dallas vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, September 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET.