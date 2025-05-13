Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Height Difference Is Pretty Drastic

Just how tall are the two former Voice Coaches and real-life partners?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a lot in common. One thing they don't? Their heights.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

A quick glance at any of the couple's photos together reveals a sizable height difference. Shelton is famously tall and, well, Stefani is not.

But just how drastic is the height difference between the two former Coaches of The Voice?

Read more, below, to find out.

How tall are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Standing at 6'5", Shelton has several inches over Stefani, who is 5'6".

That said, Shelton may have some competition for who's tallest in their family. Based on photos captured during a November family trip to watch the NFL's Arizona Cardinals play, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice how tall Stefani's oldest son, Zuma, has gotten in recent years. In fact, Shelton's stepson is nearly the same height as him in the adorable photos the team shared on their Instagram page.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are "Fired Up" About This Life Update: "We Ended Up..."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are partners both in life and music

Shelton and Stefani are no strangers to recording and performing duets together throughout their respective careers. As Shelton attests, creating music together is easier these days since they spend so much time by the other's side.

During a recent People interview, Shelton spoke about his songwriting process alongside Stefani. Unsurprisingly, their collaborations come together pretty casually while they're around the house. Talk about an organic way to bring music to life.

RELATED: All About Gwen Stefani's Sons Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo

"We live together, so we walk around the house singing these songs all the time, and we have months to talk about, 'Hey, maybe you jump on that part,'" Shelton explained. "By the time we get to the studio, we're normally really prepared."

While they're on the same page most of the time, Shelton confessed his wife is infinitely more lyric-focused than he is.

"Gwen is way more particular when it comes to a lyric," he confessed. "I've never been as much of a stickler as she is. It's really important for her to be able to see herself in the lyric that she's singing versus me."

The Voice Season 27 Live Shows are happening right now

Speaking of singing: The Voice Season 27 Live Shows kicked off on Monday, May 12. The Top 5 will be revealed on May 13, leading to the Finale kickoff on May 19. Get all the details here.