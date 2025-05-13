Adam Levine's "Priceless" New Career Update Is About His Wife: "It Instantly..."

Adam Levine on New Maroon 5 Album, Returning to The Voice and Lonely Island Cameo

The Voice Coach pays homage to the love of his life in a new Maroon 5 song.

There's one song on the upcoming Maroon 5 album that Adam Levine is very proud of.

In an April 8 interview with People, the Season 27 Coach of The Voice revealed Maroon 5's latest single, "Priceless," is sentimental to him. As it turns out, Levine wrote the song for his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and said the songwriting process was surprisingly easy thanks to being inspired by the love of his life.

Adam Levine wrote Maroon 5's "Priceless" for his wife, Behati Prinsloo

"It was the first song that I wrote for the album," Levine revealed. "It's just this really fun, summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good. The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun. It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me."

Levine hopes the song resonates with fans as much as it does with him.

"I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else," he explained.

Also in the People interview, Levine discussed his experience on Season 27 of The Voice, his first time back in a Coach chair since Season 16. Notably, it was his first season without his on-screen frenemy (and real-life bestie) Blake Shelton.

"Adapting to that didn't take much time because these guys [the other Coaches] are all so amazing, but that was the most unique feature of being on The Voice this season," he confessed, referring to not being around Shelton on the show.

"I didn't know what it was going to be like, not having someone like a human punching bag by my side to exchange blows with," Levine hilariously added.

Will Adam Levine become the winning Coach of The Voice Season 27?

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Live Shows are underway, which means the stakes are at their highest on The Voice. With the Semi-Finals complete, all eyes are on the results show, which will reveal who will advance to the Live Finale!

On Tuesday, May 13, NBC will air a one-hour recap of the previous night's performances starting at 8/7c, followed by the results of the Semi-Finals at 9/8c. This means fans will technically be tuning in an hour later than usual for the actual new, live episode.

As always, episodes of The Voice stream on Peacock the day after they air.