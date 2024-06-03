Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Wear Matching PJs: "My Whole World"

The former Voice Coach and his wife are currently filming projects in two completely different countries.

It's a pajama party Down Under for Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie.

The actress just arrived in Australia to film her latest project, The Blluff, and she shared a candid photo of herself and Malti wearing matching PJ sets while Malti sits in her lap. Priyanka simply captioned the sweet photo, "Her," with a heart emoji, adding "Miss u @nickjonas," tagging her husband, pop star and former The Voice Coach, Nick Jonas.

On the picture, Jonas commented: "My whole world." His message has amassed almost 13,000 likes six hours after since the image was posted.

Nick also recently took to Instagram to share a video of Priyanka, doing squats while holding Malti, in honor of Mother's Day: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," he captioned the video. "You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter you are such an inspiration in every way."

The spouses are missing each other because Chopra is currently in Australia filming The Bluff, while Nick was in Dublin, Ireland, filming the new musical comedy, Power Ballad, with Paul Rudd. He also recently performed at the amfAR charity gala in Cannes, France on May 23.

"As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing," Chopra wrote on Instagram on May 9, in a "husband appreciation post."

Later this month, Jonas will hit the road again, reuniting with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, for the rest of their Jonas Brothers World Tour, which ends October 16 in Krakow, Poland.

Malti Marie might be cozy and comfortable in her PJs in Priyanka's latest post, but the 2-year-old toddler has been quit the "fearless" adventurer lately. In April, she accompanied her mom to France, and she even had a blast in a ball pit, which Priyanka was able to snap a picture of, and share on Instagram:

''R u kidding me? Malti Marie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious," she captioned the adorable pic. "In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide and landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?"

Priyanka's latest candid photo proves that even adventurous toddlers need a pajama break every now and then.