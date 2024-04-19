Nick Jonas' Daughter Wears All Pink and Sits on Priyanka Chopra's Lap in Sweet Candid

Malti Marie, budding fashion star and future photographer? The toddler, daughter of former The Voice Coach Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra, is already honing her skills.

In a picture shared by Chopra, Malti sits on her mom's lap in an all-pink outfit with a blue and yellow denim bucket hat, taking a picture of Chopra on what seems to be a toy camera. But the Baywatch star is posing, so who knows? Clearly, the kid is having a great time. Check out the post below.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter adventures in France

The sweet candid snapshot was included in a post that the actress uploaded to document her time on location in France, captioned appropriately, "Lately 🎥 😍🥐🍦." In the pictures, she works and plays in equal measure, shooting one day, reading a script the next, and spending time in the hair and makeup trailer. But she also tries new desserts with her little girl, who can be seen happily running around a cobblestoned square in her pink-on-pink fit.

While Maltie Marie and Priyanka lived it up in France, Jonas was playing a concert for a massive crowd in Brazil. "A beautiful crowd in São Paulo last night. Thank you Brazil 🇧🇷 We love you!" he wrote on Instagram, where Priyanka left him a flames emoji.

Chopra loves to document special times with her daughter, and in February posted a picture of Malti having a blast in a ball pit. ''R u kidding me? malti marie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide and landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?" Chopra enthused in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She also shared a short clip of the tyke getting ready for a hike, already a fan of the outdoors. ''The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time...is just her magic dust that she sprinkles on my life every day,'' Chopra wrote. So cute how she's always up for adventures!