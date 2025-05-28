John Legend's Daughter Hilariously Shushed Him on The Voice Set

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Little Luna successfully silenced her father with cuteness in Legend's throwback 2022 post from The Voice studio.

John Legend is an acclaimed Coach of The Voice, celebrated EGOT winner, and Hollywood icon. He's also a father of four. The "All of Me" singer loves hanging out with his kids (Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren), so much so that they'll even swing by The Voice studio when Legend is a Coach.

Legend's children have visited the music competition show several times over the years. During a 2022 taping of The Voice, he shared a photo of him kicking back in his red chair with his little ones, Miles and Luna. Legend captioned the Instagram post, "My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend."

"Luna hasn't been to see me at The Voice in a long time, have you?" Legend asked his daughter in a 2022 Access Hollywood video.

"Have you ever been here, Miles?" Legend asked his son, who shook his head.

"I don't think he has," Legend said. "We have very special guests."

"Are you enjoying the show?" Legend asked his kids. "Are you going to vote Team Legend?"

But it turns out Miles actually had visited The Voice studio before his 2022 appearance. Legend shared a throwback photo on Instagram as evidence of this. In the sweet snapshot (taken before 2020), Luna has her hand over Legend's mouth, effectively ending whatever her father was previously talking about. Behind her tiny hand, Legend can't contain his smile.

Legend captioned the post, "The last time they came to The Voice (pre-pandemic!)."

John Legend loves that The Voice allows him to stay close to his family

John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it's really inspiring, truthfully," Legend told NBC Insider in February 2024 about why he loves filming The Voice. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching."

Legend continued, "I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It's nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn't get old."

