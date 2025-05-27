The Voice Coach alum pulled out all her cutest family photos of Kingston in honor of his 19th birthday.

This New Pic of Gwen Stefani's 19-Year-Old Son Has Fans Saying, "He's Your Twin!"

Aside from Gwen Stefani being an applauded Coach alum of The Voice and a global superstar, one of her proudest roles is being a dedicated mom to three. In honor of her son Kingston's 19th birthday on May 26, Stefani made a heartfelt social media post reflecting on some of her happiest memories of raising her eldest.

Stefani's love for her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, knows no bounds, so you can bet she dug into the archive of family photos for Kingston's birthday over Memorial Day weekend. The Instagram carousel of photos is so sweet. Stefani chose a mix of nostalgic and recent highlights from across all 19 years of Kingston's life. In each picture, Kingston beams for the camera, with captured moments including everything from costumed Halloween festivities and skiing on the slopes with his mom to fishing pics with his stepdad Blake Shelton. In one pic, Kingston can be spotted visiting The Voice studio to sit in his mother's red chair to hit the button! In the final video, Stefani shared a clip from the family's visit to Kingston, Oklahoma, a fitting bookend to a touching tribute.

"Kingston, u changed my life forever. we love u so much. happy birthday 💫💙," Stefani captioned the heartwarming slideshow.

Fans are saying Gwen Stefani's 19-year-old son Kingston is totally her "twin"

Amid the post's aww-inducing cuteness, fans were quick to notice the striking resemblance between Stefani and Kingston. "I know everyone says he looks like his dad [Gavin Rossdale], and he does, but I also think he looks a lot like Gwen," one fan commented. Another fan added, "Oh, he's like a perfect mix between you and Gavin."

"Omg Gwen he's your twin!" a third fan commented.

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale at the ceremony where Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Physical resemblance is not all Stefani and Kingston have in common. Kingston has emerged as quite a talented musician in recent years. In 2023, he performed live at Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Oklahoma, marking a significant step in his budding music career. Kingston is also active on Spotify, where he shares curated playlists.

As Kingston continues to carve his path as an adult, Stefani couldn't be prouder of the son who turned her into a mother.

