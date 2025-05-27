Michael Bublé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Doing His Makeup Is So Adorable & Chaotic

In a July 25, 2024 TikTok video, Michael Bublé celebrated his daughter Vida's 6th birthday by sharing clips of the two of them bonding in adorable ways, including Vida doing her dad's makeup. Obsessed!

This video compilation alone is sweet proof that, in addition to coaching The Voice and touring all over the world, Bublé gets so much of his joy from fatherhood.

From daddy-daughter dance sessions to practicing soccer moves together to, yes, Vida testing new makeup techniques on her father, it's clear these two are quite the dynamic duo.

Bublé shares four children with his wife, Luisana Lopilato: Noah, 11; Elias, 9; Vida, 6; and Cielo, 2.

"From the moment you came into our lives, you have filled our world with endless joy," Bublé captioned his birthday message to Vida. "Watching you grow into the incredible person you are today has been the greatest gift we could receive. You inspire us every day and we hope your birthday is full of the happiness and fun you deserve. May your year ahead be as bright and beautiful as you are. We love you and we're so proud to be your mommy and papi."

See Bublé's makeover, courtesy of Vida, in the video, below:

@michaelbuble From the moment you came into our lives, you have filled our world with endless joy. Watching you grow into the incredible person you are today has been the greatest gift we couldÂ receive.Â You inspire us every day and we hope your birthday is full of the happiness and fun you deserve. May your year ahead be as bright and beautiful as you are. We love you and we're soÂ proud to be your mommy and papi. Â Happy birthday Vida â Desde el momento en que llegaste a nuestras vidas, has llenado nuestro mundo de una alegrÃ­a infinita. Verte crecer hasta convertirte en la increÃ­ble persona que eres hoy ha sido el mejor regalo que podÃ­amos recibir. Nos inspiras cada dÃ­a y esperamos que tu cumpleaÃ±os estÃ© lleno de la felicidad y la diversiÃ³n que te mereces. Que el aÃ±o que tienes por delante sea tan brillante y hermoso como tÃº. Te queremos y estamos muy orgullosos de ser tu mami y papi. Feliz cumpleaÃ±os Vida â¬ original sound - Michael BublÃ©

Michael Bublé on work-life balance: "It’s very tough"

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Between touring and coaching The Voice, Bublé has his hands full. But each year, he gets better at achieving proper work-life balance.

"It’s very tough," Bublé told People about how he juggles fatherhood and his career. "There’s talk so much about how women are forced to try to find balance in their professional life and their family life, and the truth is, it’s not said enough about men: Men have the same issue. I know I do."

Lopilato and Bublé have worked on establishing a schedule and rhythm that "allows us both to be fulfilled within our professional lives, but at the same time, we feel like we haven’t lost control of the balance," he told People. "At the end of the day, what defines us is the fact that we are parents, that we’re brothers and sisters and mom and dads and sons and daughters—not what we do. I wish it wasn’t a struggle, but it is a struggle to find a balance. I’ll never find it perfectly, but I will do my damnedest to find it as best I can."