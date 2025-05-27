Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced Talk The Last of Us Season 2 Ending

Heidi Klum's 19-Year-Old Son Henry Is Officially Taller Than Her in New Pics

Heidi Klum's 19-year-old son, Henry, is officially taller than her.

The two had an adorable mother-son date night at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, and a day later, Klum shared video footage of their evening on Instagram. Klum and Henry were dressed to the nines in all black, looking every bit the supermodel family that they are.

"Mother and son date night at the @amas 😍," Klum captioned.

The big news here is that 19-year-old Henry is now significantly taller than his famous mama, even with Klum wearing heels. The mom of four's little boy is all grown up, and Henry is doing more than just following in his mom's modeling footsteps — he's transformed into a larger-than-life budding star in his own right. Check out his magazine cover debut.

Although Klum isn't a Judge on AGT Season 20 — premiering May 27 on NBC — she still has a piece of her on the show.

Heidi Klum's son reflects on his January 2025 fashion show debut

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

2025 isn't even halfway over, and Henry is already making waves. In January, he walked the runway for the first time during Paris Fashion Week. (He's not the first Klum child to embrace the world of modeling, either; her daughter, Leni, is also killing it right now in the fashion space.)

In an April Instagram video talking about his runway debut, Henry reflected on his modeling journey.

"I love fashion, I love clothes, I love to express myself, and show who I am," Henry revealed in the video. "This is my first time walking, first time modeling for a designer — I'm nervous, but I'm more excited than nervous."

Henry actually discovered the joy of modeling at a young age, confessing in the Instagram video, "When I was younger, I used to model in my sisters' and siblings' clothes. Yeah, I was just kinda inspired by that."

From modeling his siblings' clothes to walking in Paris Fashion Week, Henry has come a long way!