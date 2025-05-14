Reba McEntire Reveals Why She's the "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Turning 70
The Voice Coach gets to spend plenty of time with the love of her life, thanks to NBC's Happy's Place.
“Queen Reba” is ready to reclaim her crown on The Voice Season 28. As Reba McEntire returns to her red Coach’s chair along with all her other exciting ventures, it’s hard to imagine how she manages to find time to sleep or bake up a batch of her “seriously addictive” signature cookies.
When you realize just how busy McEntire is, it certainly makes sense why she has a go-to room in her home to secure some “me time.” But being the multitasking pro that she is, McEntire still finds time to travel with her son, Shelby Blackstock, and have plenty of laughs with her love, Rex Linn.
So what else has McEntire been up to since we last saw her on The Voice? Read on to get updated on what's happening these days with the country sweetheart.
What is Reba McEntire doing now?
McEntire’s schedule has been jam-packed, and there are zero signs of her slowing down any time soon.
Beyond returning to The Voice as a Coach in Season 28 with Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé, McEntire has been busy with her NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place. In February 2025, the comedy, which also stars her IRL bestie Melissa Peterman and boyfriend Rex Linn, was renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere on NBC this fall.
In other acting news, McEntire announced in January 2025 that she’s producing and starring in the film adaptation of Fannie Flagg’s New York Times bestselling novel, The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion. “I’ve always been a fan of Fannie Flagg and her writing, and it’s been an honor to call her my friend for the past decade,” McEntire told Deadline. “I cannot wait to work with this incredible team to bring another one of her special stories to life on the big screen.”
McEntire has also been busy working on new music. At the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025, hosted by McEntire, the Grammy winner debuted “Trailblazer,” a new single with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. McEntire explains on her website that the new song is a “heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations.”
Earlier in 2025, McEntire appeared at NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration, where she performed “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” with Trisha Yearwood and danced all night with Linn in the audience.
Reba's Place, McEntire’s restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma, is also thriving. Local news station KXII reports that more than 300,000 guests from all over the U.S. have dined at the restaurant since it opened in 2023. And by the looks of menu items at Reba’s Place like the Bloody Mary, biscuits and gravy, and dill pickle cheese curds, it’s easy to see why.
Reba McEntire is the “happiest” she’s ever been with her boyfriend Rex Linn
On March 28, 2025, McEntire celebrated her 70th birthday and revealed a few simple life tips for feeling her best in this new decade of her life — one of them being her longtime boyfriend.
“Lots of hydration, lots of sleep, eat good, and be happy. Being happy is the main thing … I think I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” the country legend told Extra in May 2025, adding that Linn is the main reason behind her happiness these days.
“He’s the love of my life and we have so much fun together,” she said. “He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun.”
Reba McEntire is excited to reunite with “nice people” on The Voice Season 28
In May 2025, McEntire appeared on Late Night and lit up when Seth Meyers brought up the news of her returning as a Coach for The Voice Season 28. “Oh my gosh,” she said with a big smile, adding that she did not expect the show to be as much fun as it has been.
“I was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck,” the country star said. “I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that! But the way we did it the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.”
McEntire has previously worked with rap icon Snoop Dogg, Irish heartthrob Niall Horan, and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé on The Voice and knows firsthand that the Season 28 Coaches are a “nice” bunch. “We’re nice people,” McEntire said. “We encourage. We lift up.”