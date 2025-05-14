John Krasinski Injured Himself During a High-Stakes Train Stunt for Fountain of Youth

The Voice Coach gets to spend plenty of time with the love of her life, thanks to NBC's Happy's Place.

Reba McEntire Reveals Why She's the "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Turning 70

“Queen Reba” is ready to reclaim her crown on The Voice Season 28. As Reba McEntire returns to her red Coach’s chair along with all her other exciting ventures, it’s hard to imagine how she manages to find time to sleep or bake up a batch of her “seriously addictive” signature cookies.

When you realize just how busy McEntire is, it certainly makes sense why she has a go-to room in her home to secure some “me time.” But being the multitasking pro that she is, McEntire still finds time to travel with her son, Shelby Blackstock, and have plenty of laughs with her love, Rex Linn.

So what else has McEntire been up to since we last saw her on The Voice? Read on to get updated on what's happening these days with the country sweetheart.

Reba McEntire during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reba McEntire is the “happiest” she’s ever been with her boyfriend Rex Linn

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend a reception for NBCUniversal's Summer Press Tour for “Happy’s Place” in Pasadena, Calif. on July 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

On March 28, 2025, McEntire celebrated her 70th birthday and revealed a few simple life tips for feeling her best in this new decade of her life — one of them being her longtime boyfriend.

“Lots of hydration, lots of sleep, eat good, and be happy. Being happy is the main thing … I think I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” the country legend told Extra in May 2025, adding that Linn is the main reason behind her happiness these days.

“He’s the love of my life and we have so much fun together,” she said. “He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun.”

Reba McEntire is excited to reunite with “nice people” on The Voice Season 28

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

In May 2025, McEntire appeared on Late Night and lit up when Seth Meyers brought up the news of her returning as a Coach for The Voice Season 28. “Oh my gosh,” she said with a big smile, adding that she did not expect the show to be as much fun as it has been.

“I was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck,” the country star said. “I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that! But the way we did it the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.”

McEntire has previously worked with rap icon Snoop Dogg, Irish heartthrob Niall Horan, and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé on The Voice and knows firsthand that the Season 28 Coaches are a “nice” bunch. “We’re nice people,” McEntire said. “We encourage. We lift up.”