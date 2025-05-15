Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Disagree on Their Morning Routines: "Can't We..."

Tiffany Haddish Gives an Exciting Update on Her Dating Life and Pitches a Movie Role for Seth

The two Happy's Place stars and real-life partners couldn't be more different in the morning.

When it comes to morning routines with her boyfriend, Reba McEntire has one non-negotiable that many of us can relate to.

During her May 13 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, McEntire revealed that she and boyfriend Rex Linn (also her Happy's Place co-star) have differing opinions on how to start their days when it comes to rehearsing for their show. Although they prepare for the show together, the two do not have the same approach to acting, which has caused some lighthearted frustration in their relationship.

"Rex is a stickler on rehearsals," McEntire said. "Every morning we have 'coffee camp,' and so, I'll go get the coffee and he's got a script. And I'm like, 'Can't we have coffee first?'"

"Good lord," McEntire said while playfully rolling her eyes about Linn's insistence on rehearsing before that all-important jolt of caffeine.

"I don't know, though, you gotta keep him around. He's too good an actor," Seth Meyers offered.

"Yeah, and he's a good guy," McEntire admitted. "I like him a lot."

Later in the interview, Meyers asked McEntire about her return to The Voice in Season 28. The "I'm a Survivor" singer will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé in the iconic red chairs. According to McEntire, all the Season 28 Coaches have something essential in common.

"We're nice people," McEntire said. "We encourage. We lift up."

Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn "the love of my life"

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend "America's Got Talent" Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Differing morning routines aside, McEntire is all-in with her relationship with Linn. In a recent interview with Extra in May 2025, she called him "the love of my life." So sweet.

"Being happy is the main thing… I think I am the happiest I've ever been in my life," McEntire said. "He's the love of my life, and we have so much fun together. He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun."

McEntire said to E! News she's totally open to marriage if that's what Linn wants. "I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she said. "I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."