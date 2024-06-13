How Blake Shelton's Helping Kelsea Ballerini Defeat Adam Levine on The Voice

The Voice Season 27 sees Adam Levine returning as a Coach alongside newbie Kelsea Ballerini. And the country queen is getting some pointers from the cowboy himself.

Blake Shelton may have left The Voice, but that doesn't mean he's letting go of his playful rivalry with fellow Coach Adam Levine go. Now that Levine is back as a Coach for Season 27, Shelton has made it his mission to help Kelsea Ballerini, the newest occupant of the famous red chairs, defeat Levine. It seems like Season 27 will be a showdown for the ages!

Kelsea Ballerini wants to defeat Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27

Levine was one of the original four Coaches on the singing competition show, so he's a bit of a pro, and Ballerini knows it. "I feel very strongly I'm going to have to really fight Adam Levine," she joked to People. "I know it's a big deal that he's coming back, but yeah — I feel like we're going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I've gotten some pep talks from Blake about how to take him down!"

As Shelton and Ballerini are both country artists, they make natural allies. She's even covered one of his songs before; check out her rendition of "God Gave Me You" here.

And Ballerini's no newbie. She was the "Fifth Coach" in Season 15 of The Voice during the competition's digital series Comeback Stage, and the following season, served as an advisor for Team Kelly Clarkson. She also filled in for Clarkson as a Coach during Season 20 when Clarkson was briefly ill.

Kelsea Ballerini appears in The Voice Season 15. Photo: Lisa French/NBC

Now four albums into her career, Ballerini told People, "I've learned so much, but I'm still actively learning and I still have so many goals and stages that I want to get to. It's a really interesting place to be in — to be able to be a Coach and be like, 'Hey, I'm still learning alongside you, so I can pour into you what I know. But I am still figuring it out too.' I really feel like I want to just be the sister moreso than the Coach."

"I'm so excited. I'm excited because it's just such a new adventure," she said of the opportunity to join the hit series. "I've gotten to be on set in different capacities over the years, but to really assume that role as a Coach — it's really going to stretch me and it's going to be a new opportunity."