Adam Levine Is Returning to The Voice as a Coach for Season 27: Details

After half a decade, Adam Levine is finally returning to The Voice! NBC confirmed today that the Maroon 5 frontman will reprise his role as Coach in Season 27 of the hit competition series. He'll be joined by John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini.

As fans well know, Levine was one of the original Coaches on the American iteration of The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera. Levine and Shelton quickly became fan favorites by cultivating a sibling-like rivalry right off the bat. "It really was like watching two brothers try to beat each other up on TV every week," Shelton said during a pre-recorded guest appearance on The Season 25 finale.

Did Adam Levine Ever Win The Voice?

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yes, he has! Levine won the competition on three separate occasions: Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and Season 9 with Jordan Smith. He is the third most-winning Coach in the show's history after Shelton (nine wins) and Kelly Clarkson (four wins). Other than Shelton, he is the longest-serving Coach with 16 consecutive seasons under his belt.

"I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit," Levine said of his decision to leave the series in a 2019 interview with Howard Stern. "When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'Okay, this feels right.' For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go. For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy — [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice. I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."

Who Are the Coaches for Season 26 of The Voice?

The Season 26 roster of Coaches includes a pair of returning champions — Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani — as well as two new faces: Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. An official premiere date has yet to be announced.

Who Won the Most Recent Season of The Voice? Reba McEntire won Season 25 of The Voice with contestant Asher HaVon. All episodes of the most recent season are now streaming on Peacock.

