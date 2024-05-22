Blake Shelton Made the Most Heartfelt Appearance on The Voice Finale (DETAILS)

The cowboy made a small but mighty cameo in the Season 25 Finale, reminiscing about his time as a Coach.

Blake Shelton made a brief but memorable appearance on The Voice Season 25 Finale on Tuesday, May 21. The country icon, who served as a Coach consistently from Season 1 to Season 23 — with no gaps — popped in via video to reminisce about his time on the show. (The Voice just finished its 25th season, an occasion that called for a little trip down memory lane.)

"My favorite memory has to be that very first season," Shelton said in his appearance. "None of us knew what we were doing, and everybody just had fun with it."

Two other OG Coaches also appeared remotely to talk about their experience on The Voice: CeeLo Green and Adam Levine. "When I first signed onto The Voice, the initial chemistry with myself, Christina [Aguilera], Adam, and Blake, it felt very natural and very warm," Green said.

Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Levine added, "When we all met at NBC, I sat talking to this guy, and afterwards I turned to my manager and said, 'Man that dude was awesome. Who's that guy?' And he goes, 'Blake Shelton.'"

Shelton and Levine had a playful rivalry on the show, which Shelton fondly recapped during his appearance in the Season 25 Finale. "It really was like watching two brothers try to beat each other up on TV every week," he said.

"Here's to another 25 [seasons]," Shelton added.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement before Season 23 premiered. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best."