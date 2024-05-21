The Voice Season 25 Finale: Recap & Official Spoilers (LIVE UPDATES)

You won't want to miss a second of the action — including the reveal of the Season 25 winner.

After several weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows, we've finally made it to The Voice Season 25 Finale. Our beloved Coaches — Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend — have done all they can for their Artists. Only five of them remain in the competition, and it's up to America to decide who will take home the prize.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

You know our finalists well at this point. Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Asher HaVon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), and Nathan Chester (Team Legend) each bring something different to the table. They represent a spectrum of genres and musical styles, which is going to make picking a winner all the more difficult. Now that they've given their final performances, all that's left to do is wait for the results.

But while we're waiting, viewers are going to have some fun. Night 2 of The Voice Season 25 Finale will not only include the Coaches uniting with their Artists for some incredible duet performances, a slew of A-list singers will also be taking the stage, not to mention appearances from some of your favorite The Voice alums. That includes Blake Shelton!

RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup

The Voice Season 25 Finale live updates and spoilers

Chance The Rapper on The Voice Season 25 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

All this to say: You won't want to miss a second of the action when The Voice Season 25 Finale Night 2 kicks off on Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC. Keep checking back here for live updates on everything that goes down in the Finale, from the performances to moments with the Coaches (past and present) to, ultimately, the reveal of our new winner.

RELATED: How Long Has John Legend Coached on The Voice? Breaking Down His Coaching Tenure

"What an opportunity these kids are having, and some of [them] aren't kids," McEntire told Newsweek about The Voice. "Some are 16, 17 years old, and some people that come on The Voice are in their 30s and want to give it a go and are having fun with it. But what an opportunity to be seen by that many people all over the world for just a few minutes, whereas it would have taken me years at my concert levels to get in front of that many people."