Entertaining audiences for more than a decade, The Voice Season 27 is set to be a spectacle.

Everything to Know About The Voice Season 27 — Including Its Premiere Date

As the countdown to a new season begins, fans of The Voice have every reason to get excited for the show's highly anticipated Season 27.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Emmy-winning singing competition is set to return with a revamped coaching lineup, thrilling blind auditions, and a fresh slate of talent ready to make a splash. We also have an O.G. returning to the red chair this season, so you won't want to miss it. And who will make their way to Season 27 as The Voice's Mega Mentor? Only time will tell, but viewers can't wait to meet the new Artist lineup.

Find everything about how and when to watch Season 27 of The Voice — returning in 2025 — below.

When does The Voice Season 27 premiere? The Voice Season 27 premieres Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. "People thought [The Voice] was never gonna work, and not only did it work, but it's lasted for 25 seasons," host Carson Daly told Awards Radar ahead of Season 26. "So I think that's really the crazy part is that it's staying power that we've been able to keep an audience interested, and tweak the show and let the format evolve by adding steals and those little features that kind of make it exciting again. Every time it's on, it feels fresh."

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27 on Thursday, November 14, 2024; John Legend attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Who are the Coaches for The Voice Season 27? The Season 27 Coaches panel of The Voice will feature a star-studded lineup of powerhouse veterans and newcomer industry experts. Coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé will reprise their coaching roles fresh off their fun in Season 26, with Voice O.G. Adam Levine returning to the red chair for the first time since his departure in 2019. As if that wasn't exciting enough, country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will also celebrate her Coach debut in Season 27 after serving as a substitute Coach for Kelly Clarkson in Season 20.

Nathan Chester and John Legend perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Where can you watch The Voice Season 27? Fans of The Voice can tune in weekly on NBC to catch new Season 27 episodes once the new season premieres or stream episodes the next day on Peacock, the perfect place for a Voice rewatch.

Adam Levine talks his return to The Voice in Season 27

Adam Levine on The Voice Photo: NBC

Levine took to Instagram in June 2024 with the exciting news of his return to The Voice.

"Season 27, yes, I'm coming back; I'm so excited. I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — I'm not nervous — but I'm so excited," Levine told fans in an Instagram video. "It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!"

Rest assured, Levine's cheeky competitiveness remains his hallmark. "I feel bad for other teams," Levine teased. Season 27 filming is underway, and Levine couldn't be happier back in the red chair after his five-year hiatus.

"First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it's great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025," Levine captioned an Instagram post in July 2024.