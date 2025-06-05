Why Michael Bublé's Daughter Sweetly Made Snoop Dogg "Almost Cry": "You Lying..."

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg met as Coaches on The Voice Season 26.

One of Snoop Dogg's biggest fans happens to be Michael Bublé's 6-year-old daughter, Vida.

We learned this during Snoop's October 2024 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. After briefly speaking about his Season 26 Coach debut on The Voice — where he joined fellow newcomer Bublé in those iconic red chairs — Kelly Clarkson dropped an interesting nugget of info.

"So, Michael Bublé's daughter listens to your 'Affirmation Song' every day in kindergarten class," Clarkson told Snoop.

"Yes," Snoop confirmed. "Man, that made me almost cry because I made those records for my grandkids and for the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated 'G.' So we started making these records and starting doing these visuals and started creating these characters… and it just spread."

"Affirmation Song" is part of a collection of uplifting songs featured in the 3D-animated series Doggyland, a kids' channel created by Snoop Dogg to reach children around the world.

"Michael Bublé came to set and he was like, 'My daughter loves your music and they listen to every day,'" Snoop recalled. "And I'm like, 'You lying.'"

But sure enough, Bublé was telling the truth. In fact, it eventually led to little Vida and Snoop singing "Affirmation Song" together.

"This music that I'm making is reaching the kids for the right reasons," Snoop explained, to which Clarkson said, "And you probably never thought when you first started that you'd do anything like–"

"Never," Snoop interjected. "Never."

Earlier in the interview, Snoop Dogg had the highest praise for Bublé, both the Season 26 and 27-winning Coach of The Voice. Snoop and Bublé have one of the sweetest friendships ever.

"Man, I swear to God, me and him — it feels like we grew up together, it's like we've been lost and we've found each other," Snoop told Clarkson.

The Voice Season 28 Coaches have been revealed

Fans are just a few months away from the premiere of Season 28 of The Voice on NBC. The show will occupy its usual time slots of Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop, and Bublé will all return as Coaches.