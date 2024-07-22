Adam Levine Looks So Happy in 1st Photo From The Voice Set After 5-Year Hiatus

The Maroon 5 frontman will make his return to his Red Chair for Season 27 along with a brand new Coaching lineup.

Filming for Season 27 of The Voice is finally underway, and nobody is happier than returning Coach Adam Levine!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The season is slated to kick off later this year on NBC, but in the meantime, filming has already begun, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated seasons in The Voice's history. Not only is John Legend back after a brief hiatus, but he'll be joined in the Coach chairs by newcomers Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, along with a returning Levine — and judging by a photo of the first week on set, nobody is happier than the Maroon 5 frontman.

On July 20, Levine posted a photo to Ingram featuring all four Season 27 Coaches cramming onto a Coach's chair, with Bublé squeezed in right beside him. Is there a new bromance on our hands, perhaps?

"First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it's great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025,” Levine captioned.

It's only been a few days and the Coaches are already having a blast — fans love to see it! Levine — and the rest of the stars of The Voice — look suitably excited to compete against each other in Season 27, and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds this fall for Season 26! Season 25 ended in dramatic fashion and was one for the ages, and upcoming Seasons have the potential to be even better.

Adam Levine took a break from The Voice to spend time with his wife and kids

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Viewers last saw Levine compete in Season 16, ultimately seeing Legend take home his only victory in the show's history. As a Coach who had been part of the show since Season 1, his decision to leave stunned fans worldwide. In a 2019 interview, Levine spoke openly about his decision to leave The Voice. However, fans were relieved that he was leaving to spend some much-needed time with his growing family.

"I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it," he confessed. "But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family. I'm obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person."

Levine and his wife of ten years, Behati Prinsloo, have three kids together: Dusty Rose, 7, Gio Grace, 6, and their only son, born in January 2023.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," Levine said in a December 2023 PEOPLE interview. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much. It means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift."