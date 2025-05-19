The Voice Finalists Tonight, May 19, 2025: About Season 27's Top 5

As Season 27 of The Voice reaches its conclusion, fans can't wait to see which of the Top 5 Artists emerges triumphant.

Coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine have curated some powerhouse teams, and the Top 5 singers boast the star power it takes to score the Season 27 victory.

Levine's return to the Coach panel hasn't allowed his rivals to rest. Bublé's Season 26 victory as a debut Coach was a grand slam. And Ballerini and Legend are not ones to mess with. Of course, it's the awe-inspiring Artists that keep fans (and the Coaches) coming back for more.

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It's not about us," reigning red chair champ Bublé told NBC Insider. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There's a reason why we've come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It's because they've made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that's the legacy of the show."

Who are The Voice finalists singing tonight? May 19, 2025

Ahead of The Voice's May 19 episode, the Top 5 Artists are gearing up to deliver some dynamite performances. Check out the talented competition making their way toward victory, below:

Team Legend: Renzo

Renzo on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Renzo stole Coach John Legend's heart with his Blind Audition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man." After hopping aboard Team Legend, Renzo has continued to tear down the house with his captivating renditions of Aerosmith's "Dream On" and "Hozier's "Too Sweet," to name a few. Renzo's velvety vocals have scored him a spot in Season 27's Top 5, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the stage next.

Team Adam: Lucia Flores-Wiseman

Lucia Flores Wiseman on The Voice Season 27, Episode 4. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Flores-Wiseman's acoustic Blind Audition of Angela Aguilar's "La Llorona" hypnotized the entire Coach panel, leading to a 4-Chair Turn and triumphant recruitment from returning Coach Levine. The Seattle singer has continued to crush it with her covers of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," "In My Life" by The Beatles, and "My Funny Valentine" by Frank Sinatra.

Team Bublé: Jadyn Cree

Jadyn Cree on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Cree's journey to The Voice stage is unique. Her first time on the show was as the daughter of Season 25 Artist Bryan Olesen; she appeared as his cheerleader for his Blind Audition. Now, Cree has captivated audiences far and wide as part of Team Bublé with her angelic voice and stage presence, tackling timeless pop hits like Tommy James & the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now" and beloved modern hits like Paramore's "Still Into You." This time, her father is the one cheering her on during her road to victory.

Team Kelsea: Jaelen Johnston

Jaelen Johnston on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Southern sweetheart Jaelen Johnston has stolen hearts with his effortless charm and heartwarming sound, so it's no surprise he's taken Team Kelsea to the Top 5 of the competition. From his Blind Audition of Luke Combs' "Where the Wild Things Are" to his Battles performance of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn, Johnston's versatility and rustic sound have kept viewers glued to their screens. Which song will serve as his final performance? Fans can't wait to find out.

Team Bublé: Adam David

Adam David on The Voice Season 27, Episode 5. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Last but certainly not least, Team Bublé has some extra players in the game with Adam David, the soulful singer who continues to deliver dynamite performances each stage of the competition. His Blind Audition of Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way" instantly stole jazz king Bublé's heart, and he's continued crushing it with his renditions of "Bring It On Home to Me" by Sam Cooke and Allen Stone's "Unaware." David secured his spot in Season 27's Top 5 with Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," so all eyes are on Team Bublé to see if maybe the Coach will take home the victory again.

Don't miss the two-part Season 27 finale of The Voice. The Top 5 will compete during Night 1 of the Live Finale tonight, May 19, at 8/7c on NBC. The winner will be announced during the thrilling Season 27 finale on May 20 at 9/8c on NBC.