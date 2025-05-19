Adam Levine's Beard & Buzzed Hair Were 2 Totally Different Colors on The Voice

Why rock one hair color when you could rock two? That seems to be what The Voice Coach Adam Levine was thinking as he got dressed for the Live Finale performances.

For the occasion, the Maroon 5 singer sported a bleached blonde buzz cut and a scruffy beard in his natural dark brown shade. Talk about contrast!

Levine's look during the May 19 Live Finale performances is similar to the two-toned style he had during the Playoffs, hair that was either silver, grey or white, depending on your perspective. "There’s a debate backstage as to what color that is," Michael Bublé quipped during the April 28 episode of The Voice. "There’s a debate backstage as to what color that is."

"You could call it blonde, you could call it silver," offered Kelsea Ballerini, careful to note that "grey" is probably not what he was going for. John Legend speculated that Levine thought to himself, "'Maybe I should come back with actual grey hair to denote my OG status.'" Levine himself described it as a "platinum-y, icy white color."

After her Playoff performance, Artist Iris Herrera complimented Levine's style, telling him, "I love your hair; this is a move," to which Legend added, "It’s the talk of the town." But perhaps Bublé summed it up best with his analysis: "It's like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby...sexy."

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

How Adam Levine and Blake Shelton developed their frenemy schtick

Levine is back this season, but without his sparring buddy, longtime Coach Blake Shelton. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Levine reflected on how he and the country singer came to inhabit their roles as rivals (they were both part of the original coaching lineup, alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green). "We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers," Levine recalled. "I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?'"

As you can imagine, Shelton was more than happy to play into the faux-ego of it all. "And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard,'" Levine said. "And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."

We can only imagine what Shelton would say about Levine's hair!