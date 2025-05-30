Adam Levine's First Post-Voice Hangout Pic with Wife Behati Prinsloo Is So Scenic

The Maroon 5 frontman is making the most of his post-Voice time off.

Adam Levine is kicking back after The Voice Season 27.

In a May 29 Instagram Story, Levine's wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, gave fans a first glimpse of her husband basking in his post-Voice glow. Levine looks so relaxed in the photo, below, hanging out in the shade under a tree. And for any fans keeping track, it looks like he has not changed up his hair color since the Season 27 Live Finale.

A little sunshine with your loved ones is probably just what the doctor ordered after several weeks of exciting musical competition on The Voice!

Behati Prinsloo posts a photo of Adam Levine to her Instagram Story. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo explains her first "awkward" meeting with future husband Adam Levine

During a 2019 interview with E! News, Prinsloo opened up about how she and Levine met.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend," she said. "Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to L.A. for a job, and that was the first time we met in person."

That first meeting turned out to be the literal definition of love at first sight.

"I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me — it was so awkward," Prinsloo confessed. "Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"

Their marriage got even sweeter as time went on. The couple went on to have three beautiful children in the years following their 2014 nuptials: Dusty Rose, 8; Gio Grace, 6; and their youngest son, born in January 2023.