How Many Times Have John Legend & Adam Levine Won The Voice? Your Answer Here

The two stars are competing for the Season 27 crown!

As two of the more seasoned Coaches on The Voice, John Legend and Adam Levine will soon find out if they can add another metaphorical trophy to their collection when the Season 27 finale airs tonight on NBC.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But how successful have the two stars been throughout their Voice tenures?

Read on to find out.

How many times has John Legend won The Voice?

The star has won The Voice once, and he did it on his first try, winning Season 16 thanks to Maelyn Jarmon's stunning all-around vocal performances.

John Legend and Maelyn Jarmon on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15 Live Finale Part 1. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"I love her work ethic, her attention to detail. She goes into every song with a strategy and a plan for how to execute the song and she has the wherewithal to be able to actually do it," Legend explained during an interview with E! News in 2019. "She would be good no matter who was her Coach because she has that level of excellence already in her."

But even if he takes home the Season 27 crown, Legend will still be behind a certain Maroon 5 frontman in terms of total wins…

How many times has Adam Levine won The Voice?

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15 Finale Part 1. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Levine has won The Voice an impressive three times over his Coaching career. (He's no match for Shelton's ridiculous nine wins, but really, who is?)

Not only did Levine win the first-ever Season of The Voice, but he also followed it up with Coaching victories in Season 5 and Season 9. Talk about setting the tone — it takes a lot to walk into a completely new competition and win in your first opportunity, but that's exactly what Levine did back in 2011 alongside Javier Colon.

The winning Act had nothing but great things to say about Levine after the two captured the all-important first-ever Season win.

"Adam is such a genuine, genuine guy. I've gotten a lot from him as a person and a singer, he's such a professional," Colon said in a post-show interview. "I can bounce stuff off Adam all the time. We talk a few times a week via text, phone, Twitter, what have you... He is always there and always a part of it."

Levine's latest go-round marks his 17th Season overall, and if he wants to avoid joining Legend in terms of extended winless streaks, he needs Lucia Flores-Wiseman to win the all-important fan vote tonight.