Where to Stream The Voice Season 27 Finale Results After They Air on NBC

No spoilers here — just information on where you can watch The Voice Season 27 Live Finale results if you missed the original May 20 broadcast.

No spoilers here. If you somehow missed the Live Finale results show on The Voice Season 27 on May 20, worry not. You can stream it on Peacock, and revisit every moment you missed from an amazing season. Whether it's the return of Coach Adam Levine or the arrival of Coach Kelsea Ballerini, Season 27 was one for the books.

Where to stream The Voice Season 27 Live Finale results

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

If you weren't able to watch the season finale when it aired, check it out on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21. The entire season of the show is streaming now on Peacock, so you don't need to miss a moment.

Kelsea Ballerini was thrilled to be a Coach on The Voice

"I got to fill in for Kelly [Clarkson] a couple years ago, for the Battle rounds," the country star told NBC Insider ahead of her first turn in the red chairs, recalling, "[After] I left... I have the screenshot of this group chat with all my girlfriends. And I said, 'I really want this job one day.'"

When Blake Shelton left, Ballerini knew The Voice would be looking for another country artist. "I had dinner with [the producers]. At the end of dinner, I don’t know what came over me. But I learned across the table and I was like 'Guys, listen, I’m sure you’re meeting with legends...but I just want you to know I really want this. And I know that I can do it...I really want this,'" she revealed.

"It’s the perfect timing," the singer said, adding, "I feel very happy to be here."

Snoop Dogg returns to the red chair in The Voice Season 28

Season 26 Coach Snoop Dogg is coming back for Season 28 this fall on NBC.

Following his first time coaching, Snoop shared that he was interested in potentially returning to The Voice. "It's been a great experience for me," Snoop told Host Carson Daly. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

Snoop loves being a Coach and spoke about the thrill of joining The Voice's lineup of Coach icons during his May 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."