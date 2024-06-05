The Voice Season 27 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup!

Season 27 of The Voice will have a collection of new Coaches and old favorites.

The best mixtape makers know that a collection of songs is more than just the sum of its individual tracks. While there’s a time for stacking one banger on top of another, putting together a good tape (or a playlist if you’re inclined) is about more than choosing good songs, it’s about the art of arrangement, about taking the listener on a journey and playing their emotions like a fiddle. It requires a certain amount of foresight and advanced planning to sync the vibes of your next track with the one that follows.

The same philosophy applies to the creation and curation of The Voice. Keeping the party going means thinking a few steps ahead. The final notes of Season 25 are still ringing in our ears, and the whole of Season 26 is still waiting in the wings, but we’ve already got the Season 27 Coaches queued up, just waiting for the figurative beat to drop.

Who are The Voice Season 27 Coaches? Season 27's Coaches line-up has officially been revealed. The 27th season of The Voice will have a blend of classic Coaches and newcomers when John Legend, Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine settle into their Coach's Chairs.

John Legend

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sonic superstar John Legend is no stranger to The Voice. He was a Coach for an uninterrupted seven-season stretch from Seasons 16 through 22, then again for Seasons 24 and 25. Over the last 11 seasons, Legend has only missed two, and he’s returning after a well-deserved break for Season 27.

Legend started out working for other artists in the studio shadows before becoming one of the 21st century’s breakout artists. In 2005, Legend won Best New Artist at the BET Awards and a year later he took home five Grammys including Best New Artist, from 10 nominations. He’s collected a solid dozen Grammys at this point. The song, “All of Me,” from Legend’s fourth studio album, went 14-times platinum and cemented Legend in the collective musical consciousness. But to call him a musician is to limit his talents.

In 2014, Legend took home the Best Original Song Oscar for “Glory,” from the movie Selma. In 2017 he earned a Tony for the stage revival of Jitney, and he’s added Emmys for both Crow: The Legend and Jesus Christ Superstar, earning Legend a coveted EGOT. He’s hoping to add another The Voice win to the list.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé performs in concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan February 4, 2023. Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Bublé is making his Coaching debut on the upcoming 26th season of The Voice and he’s making it a double feature, sticking around for another at-bat in Season 27. He got his start singing songs in the family car as a kid in Canada, and eventually found himself headlining tours around the world.

His 2003 self-titled album topped charts in his native country and his second album, “It’s Time” propelled him to worldwide stardom. Bublé has pulled in an impressive collection of five Grammys and 15 Juno awards across six multi-platinum albums. He’s been streamed more than 14 billion times (that’s about two songs for every living person on Earth) and has stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

He’ll take his first swing at The Voice Coaching crown in Season 26, against fellow Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and first-time Coach Snoop Dogg. Win or lose, he’ll stick around to lend his talents to The Voice Season 27.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini at the Billboard Country Power Players held at Gilley's on May 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Country musician Kelsea Ballerini has delivered four studio albums beginning with The First Time in 2015; her most recent is the 2022 album Subject to Change. In the course of her relatively new career, Ballerini has been nominated for four Grammys and taken home two Academy of Country Music Awards (New Female Vocalist of the Year and the Gene Weed Milestone Award), the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, and won Performance of the Year from the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Ballerini will be a first-time Coach for Season 27, but she’s well-known around The Voice stage. She served as an advisor for Team Kelly (Clarkson) during Season 16 and she stepped in as a Guest Coach, filling in for Clarkson during the Battles.

Before that, she was the “fifth” Coach during Season 15, serving on the Comeback Stage, a spin-off web series featuring Ballerini and six contestants who auditioned during the Blinds but weren’t selected. With Ballerini’s guidance, they had an opportunity to earn a slot on the show, jumping straight to the Live Shows. During those seasons, Ballerini was up against the likes of John Legend and Adam Levine; for Season 27, she’ll have her own Coaching chair.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are few artists whose creative DNA is as entwined with The Voice as Adam Levine, front-person for the rock outfit Maroon 5. Levine was a consistent presence, serving as a Coach for the first 16 seasons. Only Blake Shelton has more experience in the Coaching chair.

Levine’s musical career began as the singer and guitarist for the pop-rock quartet Kara’s Flowers. They had two albums before changing up their formula and resurfacing as Maroon 5. Their first album under the new moniker, Songs About Jane, went multi-platinum and rocketed the band to the top of the charts. While still performing as Kara’s Flowers, Levine appeared in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210; he would later appear as an ill-fated character in the second season of American Horror Story.

His most enduring on-screen role, however, is as the three-time winning Coach of The Voice. With any luck, Levine will score a fourth win when, after a decade away, he returns for Season 27 of The Voice.

Who are the Coaches in Season 26 of The Voice? But before Levine and Legend make their return in Season 27, we have an exciting Season 26 on the way this fall on NBC. It will feature Gwen Stefani returning as a Coach after a brief hiatus, alongside Queen Reba McEntire, who is returning for her third straight season. They’ll be joined by two first-time Coaches, singer-songwriter Michael Bublé and rapper/actor Snoop Dogg.

Who Won the Most Recent Season of The Voice?

Asher HaVon wins The Voice during the Live Finale Part 2, Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Reba McEntire won Season 25 of The Voice with contestant Asher HaVon. All episodes of the most recent season are now streaming on Peacock.

