James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Adam David and Michael Bublé Perform "The Weight" by The Band | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Adam David and Michael Bublé Perform "The Weight" by The Band | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Adam David won Season 27 of The Voice, giving Coach Michael Bublé his second victory in a row.

All About The Voice Winner Adam David: Age, Hometown, and More

After many rounds of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows, The Voice Season 27 has crowned a winner: Adam David from Michael Bublé's team.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

David himself is still in shock over the victory, telling NBC Insider, “There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

He'll also have to learn to live with newfound fame as his victory on The Voice propels his career to the next level. Learn more about David and his time on the show, below.

How old is Adam David on The Voice? David was 34 years old during his Season 27 Blind Audition and currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Season 27 winner celebrated being six years sober in March, right in the middle of the competition. In fact, David spoke openly about his health journey in an Instagram post shared in May. It's a topic he's never shied away from while competing this year, and his strength has obviously resonated with countless fans. "That was kind of the hope by sharing my struggles, [so] other people would feel comfortable sharing theirs, which will help other people feel comfortable sharing theirs," David explained. "I think stuff needs to be talked about. I think that's where pain can be transmuted into something helpful."

RELATED: Michael Bublé's Advice to Voice Winner Adam David About the "Ugly" Side of Fame

Adam David on The Voice Season 27, Episode 5. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

What was Adam David's Blind Audition on The Voice?

David introduced himself to the world via an unforgettable Blind Audition and never looked back via a joyful cover of Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Believe it or not, only one Coach turned for the budding star, and that turned out to be the difference for Team Bublé by the end of Season 27.

Adam David and Michael Bublé's duet on The Voice Live Finale

Adam David and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Just in case viewers needed even more proof that Team Bublé was destined to win Season 27 of The Voice, Adam David and Michael Bublé tore the house down one last time during the May 20 Live Finale.

Moments before David was declared the winner of Season 27 — giving Bublé his second win in a row — the two stepped on stage for a duet for the ages, performing "The Weight" by The Band to send the crowd home happy.

Playing along on the guitar as he sang, David hit some unreal high notes that seemed to shock his Coach at times.

RELATED: John Legend's Kids & Gorgeous Mom Crowding Around Him at The Voice Finale Is Precious

"I love you, man. You're my kind of Artist... Congratulations, I knew you could do it. I knew you'd get here," Bublé told David during the Finale.

RELATED: Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Hilariously Bickered When They Reunited on The Voice

Coaches Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend all ended the season strong with Artists in the Top 5: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and, of course Adam David (Team Bublé).