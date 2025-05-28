James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

What a sweet moment between The Voice Coach and his movie star wife!

Michael Bublé's Wife Crying After Hearing Him Sing This Holiday Song Is So Pure

Back-to-back winning Coach of The Voice Michael Bublé never shies away from vulnerability. And his emotions were beautifully seen, alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato, in a wholesome TikTok shared in November 2024.

The candid video shows Bublé giving Lopilato a sneak peek at a new Christmas song he'd been working on, a duet with country superstar Carly Pearce called "Maybe This Christmas." And the reactions from both spouses as Lopilato listened to the track for the first time will make you misty-eyed.

"I poured my heart into this song, and it's always a vulnerable place to share new music," Bublé captioned. "Seeing Lu so emotional erased all my doubt. I wrote this song for those who find the holidays a hard time.. a lonely time. Music has a way of healing, and this one means a lot."

It was such a pure, raw moment. Both started crying almost immediately, and Luisana's reaction to his song was all the proof Bublé needed that he wrote something extremely powerful.

(To be fair, Bublé looked like he was welling up with tears in anticipation before his wife even put the headphones on. It's like he was meeting Snoop Dogg for the first time all over again!)

Sometimes, the stamp of approval from someone you love — or, in this case, the tears of approval — is the only thing an artist needs.

"Maybe This Christmas" became a bona fide hit, reaching the number-eight spot on Billboard's Holiday Digital Song Sales chart. The track is soulful, deliberate, and gorgeous — and of course, Bublé's unmatched vocals are in rare form throughout the song.

Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini's boyfriend exchanged heartfelt goodbyes after The Voice

Although nothing can compare to how Bublé feels about his wife, there may be a bromance brewing with someone else these days.

In a May 21 Instagram Story, Bublé posted a video of himself saying his farewell to fellow Coach Kelsea Ballerini after The Voice Season 27 ended, and he couldn't resist letting his new pal (and Ballerini's boyfriend) Chase Stokes know how badly he wanted to stay in touch.

"Seriously, you guys: You aren't getting away from me," Bublé said while giving Stokes a sweet hug.

Michael Bublé posts on his Instagram story, featuring Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Michael Bublé/Instagram

"I don't think we had any plans to," Stokes said sweetly, to which Bublé responded, "OK good, I love you." (That's how bromances are formed, everyone.)