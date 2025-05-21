Adam Levine & Lucia Flores-Wiseman's Beatles Live Duet Is Rock God-Level Brilliant

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Between the Maroon 5 frontman's guitar solo and The Voice Artist's unique vocals, the Team Adam duo left everyone in awe.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman and her Coach Adam Levine put their own mesmerizing spin on a classic Beatles track when they took the stage during The Voice Season 27 Live Finale. As they both strummed on their guitars, the Team Adam duo performed a beautiful duet of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” that left viewers in awe.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Adam Levine's cover of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles was magical

There’s no doubt about it — Flores-Wiseman and Levine’s unique and recognizable voices beautifully blended together on this haunting song. “They sound great together!” one fan of The Voice commented on YouTube, while another added, “What a super and outrageously cool duet between Adam and Lucia!”

Recorded by The Beatles in 1968, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was written by George Harrison and featured a guitar solo by Eric Clapton. For Team Adam’s cover of the classic Beatles track, Levine delivered an epic solo on his turquoise electric guitar as Flores-Wiseman powerfully belted out the song’s iconic lyrics, “Still my guitar gently weeps.”

Flores-Wiseman wrote on Instagram that it was “such a dream singing” with her Coach. And this wasn’t the first Beatles song she covered during her time on The Voice. Earlier in the season during the Playoffs, she shared her gorgeous rendition of “In My Life” from the band’s 1965 album, Rubber Soul.

Adam Levine's support as a Coach during The Voice Season 27 meant “the world” to Lucia Flores-Wiseman

Just before the winner of The Voice Season 27 was revealed on May 20, Host Carson Daly asked Flores-Wiseman what Levine’s “support from the beginning of the show” has meant to her.

“Oh gosh, it’s meant the world. I really appreciate everything you’ve done for me. I really thought I believed in myself, but you really gave me the final push to fully believe in what I create and just being authentic, so thank you so much,” she told Levine, who blew her a kiss from his chair.

Flores-Wiseman’s journey as an Artist on The Voice Season 27 has been inspiring since the very beginning. After securing a 4-Chair Turn during her Blind Audition that left Kelsea Ballerini with “no notes” whatsoever, Levine said Flores-Wiseman “had it all.”

“It’s very rare that someone has it all; the emotion, the precision,” he said. “This is my 17th season doing the show and I just want to fall madly in love with a singer and their voice that I thought was singular and that I’ve never heard anything like before. And here you are.”

And after she joined Team Adam, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter from Seattle continued to wow the Coaches with each and every performance. Flores-Wiseman ultimately placed fourth in The Voice Season 27 Live Finale, while Adam David on Team Bublé was named the winner.