Leyton Robinson & Manny Costello's Sultry, Romantic Duet "Stepped Up" Voice Battles

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Leyton Robinson & Manny Costello's Magic "Think I'm in Love With You" Duet | The Voice Battles | NBC

Leyton Robinson & Manny Costello's Magic "Think I'm in Love With You" Duet | The Voice Battles | NBC

The Season 28 Battles are white-hot on The Voice — thanks in no small part to one excellent duet.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During the October 20 episode of The Voice, Leyton Robinson and Manny Costello joined forces for one of the most memorable Battles in recent history. The two Team Reba Artists performed the Chris Stapleton hit "Think I'm in Love With You" and crushed it, turning the tune into a back-and-forth sultry duet that cranked up the temperature in the Voice studio.

The duo kicked off the song by harmonizing so beautifully that they made Michael Bublé give an audible "Yeah!" in the middle of it.

From that point forward, their performance of "Think I'm in Love With You" can only be described as pure magic. Robinson showed off her dazzling range and tone that made her an early favorite during the Blind Auditions. Meanwhile, Costello proved once again he has one of the most textured voices in the competition. Both McEntire and Bublé praised his gritty, "gravely" style.

RELATED: This Voice Artist Is Told "Every Day" He Looks Just Like Jimmy Fallon

When the performance ended, all the Coaches had nothing but positive things to say.

RELATED: This Voice Artist Ran on the Treadmill to Nail Her "Powerhouse" Scream During Battles

"That was incredible," Bublé said. "Leyton, I think that you can sing the phone book. Anything pop, anything country, and I think that's amazing. And Manny, you have this great texture to your voice, and it's got that gravely, amazing thing, and I thought you killed it."

Snoop Dogg echoed Bublé's thoughts. "Y'a'll sound amazing together," he said.

Niall Horan said both Artists "stepped up" big time, which McEntire agreed with.

Although McEntire had an impossible decision to make, it was Robinson who advanced in the competition as part of Team Reba. Costello nearly got saved by Bublé, but ultimately, he decided against it.

The Voice Season 28 Mega Mentors have been announced

A portrait of Zac Brown. Photo: Tyler Lord

The Voice Season 28 is moving full steam ahead — and the Mega Mentors for Knockouts have just been revealed.

The Voice is getting injected with a little bit of rock DNA courtesy of Zac Brown and Joe Walsh, who will be joining the show as Mega Mentors once the Knockouts begin.

Watch The Voice Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC — and remember, fans can always catch new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.