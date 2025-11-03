Every Artist Who Got a Mic Drop During The Voice Knockouts

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The all-important Knockout rounds on The Voice Season 28 are here and more intense than ever. There are no Steals or Saves in this portion of the competition. Also, a new feature called the Mic Drop raises the stakes in a huge way.

“We have a new thing called the Mic Drop button, and each Coach gets to select one of their Artists,” Coach Reba McEntire explained in an earlier episode.

"Someone could really step up...and really tear the roof off, and then it’s undeniable and you have to use your Mic Drop,” added Coach Niall Horan.

"And then we turn them over to the voters of America, and they pick who’s gonna get to perform at the Rose [Parade]," said McEntire. Now, that's a prize worth getting worked up over.

"I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it," said Coach Snoop Dogg, adding, "Because I got a couple people that could get it, but they just gotta prove it."

Meanwhile, Coach Michael Bublé predicted, "My Mic Drop will be used for the most incredible performance on my team."

Here are all the Mic Drops that have happened so far on The Voice Season 28 Knockouts:

Michael Buble's Mic Drop is...

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Max Chambers! The 14-year-old Broadway veteran had the entire house grooving singing Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" during his Knockout. In the rehearsal room, Mega Mentor Zac Brown called Chambers "ambitious" for picking a song by the great Stevie Wonder. But once he saw what Chambers was capable of, Brown was amazed, calling the teenager a "stone-cold killer, dude."

After Chambers' Knockout, Horan told him, "It’s in your bones, Max Chambers, to be up on stage. You keep taking it to another level." Added Snoop, "Precious lord, take my hand, lead me on and let me stand! I got to take my glasses off!...A star is born, man."

Max Chambers appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Totally impressed, McEntire asked, "Did you pick that song yourself? Why did you do that? Because you can sing it, that’s why."

Bublé agreed with that assessment, telling him, "You chose an incredibly difficult song. You sing it with wisdom well beyond your years."

Chambers was not only the winner of that Knockout, but Bublé called him "a frontrunner" in the competition and gave him the first Mic Drop of the season. All three of the other Coaches nodded in agreement.

Voting for the Mic Drop winner will happen on The Voice's November 24th episode. Stay tuned for details.