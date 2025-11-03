Steve Martin and Alison Brown: Let’s Get Out of Here

The two stars worked together as Coaches for the first time on Season 27 of The Voice.

Michael Bublé Shows Up and Supports "Brother" Adam Levine Months After The Voice

Adam Levine may be taking time off from The Voice, but his relationship with a fellow Coach is still holding strong.

In a November 3 Instagram post, Michael Bublé shared a series of clips and photos from his time in the audience of Maroon 5's Nashville concert. Bublé appeared to have a special VIP pass that gave him premium seats with the concert's sound engineers.

Levine's band is currently touring the U.S., which accounts for his absence from the current Season 28 Coaching panel.

"Went to see @maroon5 tear it up in Nashville last night, unreal show!" Bublé wrote in a caption. "The whole band was on fire, and @adamlevine, you absolutely killed it man. Proud of you brother, hit after hit after hit and you sing the sh!t out of all of em, all."

The two stars Coached together for the first time when Levine returned to The Voice in the spring for Season 27, which wrapped in May. They were joined by veteran John Legend and newbie Kelsea Ballerini. In the end, Adam David earned Team Bublé its second victory in a row, meaning the "Spicy Margarita" singer became the only Coach to ever win their first two seasons of the show.

As for bonding outside of The Voice set, Levine confessed during an April 7 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and Bublé had recently vacationed together in Mexico. While there, he was taught a brand new sport.

Adam Levine and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"[Bublé] just introduced me to padel — have you played padel?" he said. "It's like a pickleball-y kind of sport. But it's super fun."

He continued with a joke, "It's super intense, but I loved it... And I think [Bublé] was mad that I almost beat him on day one, you know? He wasn't happy about it."

While Levine is on the road, Bublé is fully locked in and leading his team on Season 28 of The Voice alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

A reminder about The Voice Season 28's schedule

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

With the Knockouts round in full swing, there's an important update for all fans: The show's schedule is changing.

Beginning Monday, November 3, episodes will only air Mondays at 9/8c. There will be no Tuesday episodes for some time. Episodes will still be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

We can't wait to see the Mic Drop button in action as the season moves forward.