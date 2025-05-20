The Voice Finale Part 2 Results & Official Spoilers 2025 (LIVE UPDATES)

At last, we're about to find out who won Season 27 of The Voice.

The Voice Season 27 kicked off in February 2025, and instantly fans knew it would be one to remember. Adam Levine returned to a Coach chair for the first time since Season 16. Kelsea Ballerini made her Coach debut after previously making supporting appearances on The Voice. Michael Bublé came back after his Season 26 victory to try for back-to-back wins. And John Legend made a triumphant re-entry into the show after a brief hiatus. Combined, these Coaches pack quite the musical punch. They span genres — country, R&B, soul, standards, pop, and rock — and this was reflected in their teams. Seriously, the Artist lineup for Season 27 was stacked from the jump. This made every round of the competition even more difficult. How do you advance only some people on from the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs when everyone is singing at this excellent a level?

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It was a challenging process, but our Coaches did the job — and America ultimately picked the Top 5. Left standing are Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and Adam David (Team Bublé). But who won America's vote after the Finale performances on May 19? That's what we're about to find out.

Night 2 of The Voice Season 27 Finale, which kicks off Tuesday, May 20 at 8/7c on NBC with a performance recap and 9/8c with the live results, will end with a new winner being crowned. Soon, we'll know who scored the grand prize for The Voice Season 27 — and which Coach gets bragging rights.

RELATED: What Maelyn Jarmon Has Been Up To Since Winning The Voice

The Voice 2025 (Season 27) results: live updates about the Finale, Night 2

Carson Daly, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

We'll be updating this article all night starting at 9/8c on May 20 with to-the-minute coverage about what unfolds on Night 2 of The Voice Season 27 Finale. Before the results are revealed at the end of the episode, fans will enjoy a show-stopping lineup that includes performances from Alicia Keys ft. Amanda Reid, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay ft. Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and Bryce Leatherwood. Our Coaches will also duet with their Artists, so there's so much to look forward to.

RELATED: John Legend's Kids & Gorgeous Mom Crowding Around Him at The Voice Finale Is Precious

Come back here when the episode starts to get live updates about the Finale. And start thinking about your predictions for the winner!