How to Watch The Voice Finale Performances After They Air on NBC

The first way to catch The Voice, especially the all-important Live Shows, is by tuning in to NBC at 8/7c. That way, you won't miss a second of the action, and you can vote for your favorite Artists! But if something did come up and you missed the Live Finale performances on Monday, May 19, worry not. It's still super easy to get caught up.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Before the Live Finale results show on Tuesday, May 20, NBC will air a one-hour recap of the previous night's performances. So be sure to tune in at 8/7c to see what you missed; then at 9/8c, it's the two-hour Live Results show! Another way to see all the performances is by watching the episode on Peacock. Episodes of The Voice stream the next day on the platform, so be sure to sign up if you haven't.

Just looking for one Artist in particular? Head over to The Voice's YouTube page to find your fave's latest.

Who is coaching next season on The Voice?

With Season 27 of The Voice almost over, the lineup for Season 28's red chairs has been revealed, and it's full of past and present favorites. The Coaches for The Voice Season 28 are: Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg.

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

After his Season 26 debut as a Coach, Snoop took a hiatus during Season 27 but shared that he was interested in potentially returning to The Voice. "It's been a great experience for me," Snoop told Host Carson Daly. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

"If you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon in May 2024. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

If he sounds psyched, that's nothing compared to McEntire's life these days. “I think I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” the country legend told Extra in May 2025, thrilled to be working with her boyfriend Rex Linn on their sitcom Happy's Place. “He’s the love of my life and we have so much fun together,” she said. “He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun.”