Why Snoop Dogg Got Emotional & Took Back the Tissue He Lent Reba on The Voice

During the first batch of Knockouts on The Voice Season 28, Team Reba Artist Aubrey Nicole chose Martina McBride's "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," her 2011 country ballad about a devoted husband sticking by his wife as she battles breast cancer. Nicole dedicated the song to her father, who dealt with cancer as she moved away for college but is thankfully now in remission. “The only thing I literally could do was love him through it," the singer revealed.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During rehearsal, Mega Mentor Joe Walsh praised the young Artist, telling her, “I got goosebumps. My wife is a cancer survivor. It’s a journey." He also offered her expert guidance on balancing emotion with artistry. "When you are full-on, you can’t let your emotion own you. Trying to blow out all the windows. Because you’re singing hard. Just step back a little in your mind," he advised her, later marveling, "What a message, and having taken that ride, you took me right there."

RELATED: Niall Horan Was So Cheeky with Simon Cowell in His First X Factor Audition

After Nicole performed the song, the Coaches agreed that she'd nailed it. Coach Michael Bublé, after quickly checking in on a fellow Coach who was misty-eyed, said, "I have goosebumps. I find it hard to believe that you are 19 years old. I believed every single word of it. That was just stunning."

Agreed Coach Niall Horan, "We all have a connection to that song whether we’ve heard it or not. It was believable, from the second you opened your mouth, incredible."

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg were particularly emotional after listening to Aubrey Nicole's song on The Voice

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The reactions of Coaches Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire prove what a powerful song "I'm Gonna Love You Through It" is, whether you've heard it one time or 100 times. For Snoop, it was his very first exposure, as he revealed, "Aubrey, what’s crazy is, I’ve never heard that song before, but I’ve lost so many people in my family from cancer so it was like, you hit me, you hit me in the heart, and that’s what music is supposed to do."

Snoop also quickly offered McEntire a packet of tissues when he saw her crying as she gave her own feedback on the performance. "I’ll need it, thank you Snoop," she said, taking the packet and revealing, "Martina’s a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer. So that was a real reminder that life goes on. And we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones that are around us that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job with what Joe told you about just singing, just let it come out, and you did that."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Started This Wholesome Group Tradition for Voice Coaches: "We Say Our..."

Later, Snoop said, "Reba, I need my tissue back!" and she responded, "I'll give you half of it." Host Carson Daly couldn't help but joke, "I saw the green [wrapper], I thought you gave her something else." Hey, anything that brings you comfort, right?