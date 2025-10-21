Get to Know: Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal | Chicago Fire | NBC

The Chicago Fire star shared a precious look into his life with his Instagram followers.

Dermot Mulroney Shows Off His Raspy Voice Singing a Sweet Duet with His Dog, Annie

If you've ever wondered what Dermot Mulroney singing the classic country tune "Oh My Darling Clementine" with his sweet pup sounds like, well, today's your lucky day.

In an October 18 Instagram post shared by the Chicago Fire star, Mulroney shared footage of the adorable duet from "a couple years ago." Although the clip may be a few years old, it's still brand new for fans and Mulroney wastes no time showing off a raspy singing voice as his dog, Annie, howls along by his side.

"Oh My Darling Clementine" was originally performed by country music legend Freddy Quinn, but Mulroney made the classic song his own thanks to unique vocals, with a bit of help from Annie's howls, of course.

Watch Dermot Mulroney sing a duet with his dog Annie here.

"Say hi to Annie. She's older than shit but she's still here! - she outlasted both Dad and Mom. somebody dropped her off at the Cape house bc mom had a COONHOUND X-ING sign out front next to the mailbox ❤️🧡🤣," Mulroney wrote.

Dermot Mulroney appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"We always sung together as a family growing up, but this was me and Annie's first ever duet a couple years ago."

Mulroney being able to carry a tune shouldn't be surprising, after all, one of his favorite hobbies is singing and playing guitar on stage, as he showed off in an epic September 28 Instagram post. Who knows? Maybe fans will get to hear Mulroney's raspy vocals in a future episode of Chicago Fire.

Chief Dom Pascal has a new love interest in Chicago Fire Season 14

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) and Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish) appear on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 3 "In The Blood". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Fans have witnessed Mulroney's character, Chief Dom Pascal, go through the wringer lately on Chicago Fire.

Pascal lost his wife in the Season 13 finale, and while he's still grieving his traumatic loss, the mayor's Chief of Staff Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish) had made her interest known. However, Pascal isn't quite ready to move on and start dating.

Watch Mulroney's Dom Pascal navigate his love life every week on Chicago Fire, Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

As always, new episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.