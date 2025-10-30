Your First Look at Ariana Grande Singing "For Good" Will Give You Chills

Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21, and fans are getting excited. After a long, long year, we'll finally see the next chapter of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) story. But things are darker now. Elphaba has just flown away from Oz, defying gravity, in protest of what the Wizard is doing to the city's animals. Meanwhile, Glinda has stayed behind in Oz, and the first movie ends with her hugging Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), who we learned was in cahoots with the Wizard. So, where does that leave our (once) very close friends and roommates? You'll have to watch the sequel to find out.

With a deeper story comes deeper songs, including "For Good," arguably one of the most popular tunes in Wicked's canon. It's a duet between Elphaba and Glinda, which, obviously, we'll see them sing in the movie itself. But Grande and Erivo will also tackle the tune for Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a TV special coming to NBC on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c on NBC. (It streams next day on Peacock, as well.) Erivo and Grande will be at the helm of the special, delivering musical performances, humor, and emotional moments that will resonate for all Wicked fans. A new preview for the special (watch above) shows Grande singing a small part of "For Good" — and it will give you chills.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night will also feature more of Wicked: For Good's all-star cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Expect comedic bits, music galore, and some more info about the film everyone will be talking about in just a few short weeks.

Wicked: For Good is coming November 21 to theaters

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them," Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu told People about Elphaba and Glinda's arcs in the new film. "So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people."

"This is where you get to see Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] really come to life as actors," Chu added.

Mark your calendars for November 21!

