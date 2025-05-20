NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Voice

Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Hilariously Bickered When They Reunited on The Voice

"How many miles have you put on my chair?"

By Elizabeth Logan
'Texas' By Blake Shelton
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
2:56
Highlight
'Texas' By Blake Shelton
Video thumbnail
2:14
Highlight
Kelly Clarkson Meets Brother-Sister Duo Taking On Broadway Together!
Video thumbnail
4:21
Highlight
Emotional Story Of Florida Dog Groomer Helping Thousands Of Rescue Pups For Free

Some things never change. When former Coach Blake Shelton stopped by The Voice for the Season 27 Live Finale, he picked up right where he left off with Coach Adam Levine, his longtime frenemy. Both musicians began as Season 1 Coaches, and their playful rivalry became a long-running bit on the series.

How to Watch

Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. 

Levine left the show first and came back after Shelton left NBC's singing competition, and things had moved around so much by that time that the Maroon 5 singer now sits in the red chair previously occupied by the "God's Country" singer and Shelton had a few questions. Like what did Levine do to his button? And "how many miles" did he put on his chair?

Those were just a few examples of the many things the pair had to "fight" about when they reconnected. Other topics included Levine's new best country friend being Coach Kelsea Ballerini, his many tattoos, and the fact that Shelton hasn't changed his look since...he was born. 

@nbcthevoice Sorry Blake, finders keepers! ð¤ª Catch #TheVoice LIVE finale TONIGHT at 9/8c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock. #AdamLevine#AdamLevine â¬ original sound - NBC's The Voice

In one moment from their reunion, Shelton hilariously teased Levine about covering up his tattoos with long sleeves. "What's the point of having a sleeve tattoo if you wear a sleeve over it, you know what I'm saying?" Shelton playfully prodded. 

@nbcthevoice Old habits die hard. ðââï¸ Donât miss tonightâs reveal of the WINNER of #TheVoice â 9/8c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock! #BlakeShelton#BlakeShelton#VoiceLives â¬ original sound - NBC's The Voice

Team Adam was represented in the Finals by Lucia Flores-Wiseman, while Shelton was just on hand to stir up trouble...and maybe do a little singing. Ahead of the Live Finale on Tuesday night, Shelton revealed he would be performing his new single, "Texas."

Adam Levine asked Blake Shelton which jokes would be "over the line" on The Voice

During an April 2025 chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Levine reflected on how he and Shelton developed their bond behind the camera so that they could play at being enemies in front of it. "We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers," Levine recalled. "I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?’… And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard.' And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."

RELATED: How Blake Shelton's Helping Kelsea Ballerini Defeat Adam Levine on The Voice

With that in mind, Levine kept taking swings at Shelton, even after Shelton was no longer on the show. During The Voice Season 27, Levine repeatedly complained about being seated in Shelton's "mangy, musty" old chair, and fired off nearly a dozen shady texts to his old pal during a single episode.

@nbcthevoice Reunited and it feels so good ð¥¹ð¤ Watch #TheVoice LIVE finale TONIGHT at 9/8c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock. #AdamLevine#AdamLevine â¬ Feeling Good - SUPER-Hi

Shelton kept up the fight, too, waging a proxy war on Levine via Ballerini. "Blake really made me nervous. He said, 'Adam's tough. Sometimes he’s mean, he’s competitive. He’s ruthless,'" Ballerini revealed during the season, quickly clarifying, "He was wrong! You’re lovely! You’re really nice!"

Read more about:

Related Stories