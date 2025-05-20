Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Hilariously Bickered When They Reunited on The Voice

Some things never change. When former Coach Blake Shelton stopped by The Voice for the Season 27 Live Finale, he picked up right where he left off with Coach Adam Levine, his longtime frenemy. Both musicians began as Season 1 Coaches, and their playful rivalry became a long-running bit on the series.

Levine left the show first and came back after Shelton left NBC's singing competition, and things had moved around so much by that time that the Maroon 5 singer now sits in the red chair previously occupied by the "God's Country" singer and Shelton had a few questions. Like what did Levine do to his button? And "how many miles" did he put on his chair?

Those were just a few examples of the many things the pair had to "fight" about when they reconnected. Other topics included Levine's new best country friend being Coach Kelsea Ballerini, his many tattoos, and the fact that Shelton hasn't changed his look since...he was born.

In one moment from their reunion, Shelton hilariously teased Levine about covering up his tattoos with long sleeves. "What's the point of having a sleeve tattoo if you wear a sleeve over it, you know what I'm saying?" Shelton playfully prodded.

Team Adam was represented in the Finals by Lucia Flores-Wiseman, while Shelton was just on hand to stir up trouble...and maybe do a little singing. Ahead of the Live Finale on Tuesday night, Shelton revealed he would be performing his new single, "Texas."

Adam Levine asked Blake Shelton which jokes would be "over the line" on The Voice

During an April 2025 chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Levine reflected on how he and Shelton developed their bond behind the camera so that they could play at being enemies in front of it. "We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers," Levine recalled. "I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?’… And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard.' And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."

With that in mind, Levine kept taking swings at Shelton, even after Shelton was no longer on the show. During The Voice Season 27, Levine repeatedly complained about being seated in Shelton's "mangy, musty" old chair, and fired off nearly a dozen shady texts to his old pal during a single episode.

Shelton kept up the fight, too, waging a proxy war on Levine via Ballerini. "Blake really made me nervous. He said, 'Adam's tough. Sometimes he’s mean, he’s competitive. He’s ruthless,'" Ballerini revealed during the season, quickly clarifying, "He was wrong! You’re lovely! You’re really nice!"