Aiden Ross’ Knockout Put Snoop “in a Trance” & Made Bublé Throw a Pen at Niall

What's better than a standing ovation? How about making the Coaches have meltdowns? Team Niall Artist Aiden Ross got a wide range of (positive) reactions from his rendition of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over" during the Knockout round of The Voice Season 28. In rehearsals, Ross had already demonstrated he's a talented singer, with "control over both ends of his voice," observed his Coach, Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, Mega Mentor Joe Walsh asked, "That song, who would even want to try and do this? That guy's good."

Added Horan simply, "Fact."

When Ross finished singing, Horan said, "No one knows what to do or say, and that’s a good thing."

Walsh agreed, telling Ross, "The technique was just perfect. You didn’t show off."

Performing solo is a somewhat new experience for Ross. But he's no stranger to the stage: He's part of of a very active a cappella group that he calls "corny in the best way possible." Now being on The Voice, he says, "The confidence that I’ve gained from this show has been immeasurable."

Aiden Ross' Knockout literally knocked the Coaches out on The Voice

Aiden Ross performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 11. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"Wow," said Coach Reba McEntire as he sang, calling Ross' range "crazy" during feedback.

"Damn, bro," breathed Coach Snoop Dogg during a particularly moving moment. He told the Artist, "Aiden Ross, when you was singing, I was stuck like a dump truck, I couldn’t even move. It put me in, like, a trance...The way you sing, the way you handle that record, you sound like you could win The Voice, and that’s no cap. That’s just real talk."

Midway through the song, Coach Michael Bublé threw his pen at Horan, hitting him square in the shoulder. "Usually I write notes, but I lost my pen, so I didn’t. Your performance was so good, I threw my pen at Niall. I threw it in anger and a little bit of jealousy."

"It hurt, by the way," Horan chimed in jokingly.

Ross' Coach told him, "Aiden, it’s a master class what you just did there. It’s very easy to have a voice like yours and be like, 'Look at me!' But you don’t. You stand there at the mic stand and you just sing the song, and you make great choices." Horan handed Ross the Knockout win and declared him "arguably the best singer in the competition.”

